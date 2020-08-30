The Whanganui New Zealand Masters Games will take the care of its volunteers to the next level in 2021, thanks to support from Bayleys Whanganui.

John Bartley, co-owner of Bayleys Whanganui, says, "I am proud to announce that Bayleys Whanganui will be the official Host Partner for the 2021 New Zealand Masters Games and the volunteers will now be known as the Bayleys' Hosts.

"As part of this we will be setting up a Bayleys host tent: providing a space for our volunteers to relax, catch up with fellow hosts and be fed and watered throughout the games."

The Bayleys host tent will provide the comforts of home during the busy event: table and chairs, beanbags and a continuous flow of tea, coffee, cold drinks and food from early morning to early evening. The team from Bayleys will also be involved in the business of taking care of the carers at the tent.

Knud Bukholt, co-owner of Bayleys Whanganui, says, "Taking care of those that take care of others is a privilege, and we look forward to welcoming the volunteers to the Bayleys host tent over the course of the games.

"This is a new initiative to recognise and support the tremendous work of volunteers. As we say at Bayleys: 'Altogether better' - and our Bayleys Host volunteers and sports partners are all together here to help."

Rachel O'Connor, New Zealand Masters Games manager, says the games, taking place February 5-14, 2021, provide an opportunity to showcase all the best that our city has to offer.

"One of those stand out assets is our people's generosity and manaakitanga.

"Whanganui is legendary for the number of volunteer hours contributed by our people to the community, and we are so grateful that New Zealand Masters Games is a recipient of that generosity from local volunteers.

"We simply could not achieve everything we do over the 10 days at the New Zealand Masters Games without the energy and expertise of our volunteers, the 'Bayleys Hosts'.

"The games typically attracts more than 4000 participants."

That's a lot of people to assist, and a volume of questions to be answered, not to mention the set-up of venues and loads of other activities volunteers assist with.

"The Bayleys Hosts will be playing no small role in the magic that is the New Zealand Masters Games."

Anyone interested in becoming part of the Bayleys Host team can sign up at or email volunteers@nzmg.com for more information.