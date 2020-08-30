Orlando, Whanganui Film Society's latest screening, is based on the novel by Virginia Woolf, and opens in the court of Elizabeth 1, played by self-proclaimed stately homo Quentin Crisp.

Orlando

Sally Potter • UK • 1992

94 mins • HD • PG sexual references

Tilda Swinton strides through four centuries of history, switching genders as she goes, in Sally Potter's gorgeous, playful subversion of British Heritage cinema. With Billy Zane, and Quentin Crisp as Elizabeth I.

Orlando

Monday, September 7 at 7pm. Venue: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St

Open to members only. Membership can be purchased at the door starting from a three film sampler for $30.