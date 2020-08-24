School Dancesport Champs scheduled for September 20

By Paul Brooks

Mark Glastonbury has been teaching ballroom dance in schools for 15 years.

"We do it for the dance side of things but it's more about the social interaction of the kids, breaking down the boy-girl barriers and bringing out hidden talents. Dance is the vehicle."

The kids know him as Mr G.

This year's Inter-School Dancesport Challenge is planned for Sunday, September 20 in the Whanganui Memorial Centre.

Formerly known as Ballroom Dancing, the event still encompasses Standard, Latin American and New Vogue. With a sprung floor, the Whanganui War Memorial Centre is perfect for the competition.

"They've improved the lighting and sound over the last refit," says Mark.

Primary schools taking part are Ohakune, Churton, Kai-Iwi, Brunswick, Waitōtara, Ngamatapouri, Westmere, Faith City, Kaitoke, Fordell, Whangaehu and Ūpokongaro. St Mary's, a strong school, says Mark, is unable to compete this year.

Mark's teaching in schools is funded by Dancesport Wanganui, formerly Wanganui Ballroom Dancing Club.

"They wanted to pass on their love of dance to students in Years 4,5,6,7,8 in schools. Now with this fully funded programme 12 schools have signed up for lessons and we are picking teams to represent each school at the Inter-School Dancesport Challenge.

"Hopefully we'll be out of level 2 and be able to hold the event and the judges will be able to come down. We have Erica Kennedy, who is the president of the federation I'm tied up with, we've also got the vice-president coming from Wellington and we've got Candy Lane from Dancing With the Stars.

The schools will dance off against each other but couples will be recognised for their dance prowess.

"We will also have prizes awarded for Gentleman of Distinction and Princess of the Ballroom, chosen by a secret judge."

The event will be open to the public. Cost to students and schools is nil but there is an $8 charge for parents and public.