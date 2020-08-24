The Cancer Society shop in Victoria Ave is open for an extra week and all stock is reduced to half price.

"We opened on Monday, July 27, for five weeks, but Bayleys, our lovely Russell Duggan, has extended it for one week for us because it's been going so well, so we're finishing officially on Saturday, September 5," says Ali Hollard, fundraising co-ordinator.

"And we're still taking donations," she says.

"This [shop] runs itself with our wonderful 25 volunteers. They came in a week early, filled the shop, and between them they filled a roster from 10am-4pm, Monday to Friday. It's basically all down to the volunteers.

"I talk to my colleagues in other areas of the central district – Taranaki, Palmerston North, Hawke's Bay – nobody has volunteers like Whanganui."

Ali is pretty sure it's because Whanganui people really want to look after their own community.

When the team got together and tried to reach a target for the five weeks the shop would be open, they "threw around" a figure of $20,000.

"We have now pushed past that, and at the end of our third week we have hit $30,000.

This is all from donated goods and 25 volunteers.

"Everything is well-priced and there's such a variety because of donations coming in every day. There's always something new here.

"We'll take anything from king-size beds to DVDs, clothing ... all quality goods."

The shop is not taking electrical goods.

"There's something here for everybody. Furniture has the highest turnover."

Ali says there's a constant flow of people every day until they shut the doors at 4pm. They are also open on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.

And there's more news.

"We had a team meeting and from Wednesday, August 26, we are going half price on everything for the last 10 days."

From Wednesday, the shop will have long-stemmed daffodils available for $7 a bunch and there is other Cancer Society merchandise on sale, including the 30 year anniversary toy bear, named Beau.

The Cancer Society has a sponsorship partnership with the local ANZ branch, but the Whanganui branch is special.

"Our wonderful ladies are innovative and they are making daffodil dog bandannas and they are making us masks as well. They've got raffles there, masks and now dog bandannas as well.

"So come and donate with us, shop with us, and when you see our collectors out on Daffodil Day, please buy some daffodils, or a bear or some of our beautiful cupcakes."

There will be 24 stands around town and in the suburbs.

"We will have a real presence."