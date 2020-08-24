

The Whanganui Wood Turners' Club is holding an exhibition of their members' craft in the Community Arts Centre in Taupo Quay from September 7 to 13,

Des Kendrick has been a member of the club for about 25 years and remembers only one previous exhibition.

"We had one about 15 years ago, which is probably nowhere near the scale of what this one is. This will be much bigger, with a bigger membership and more things being made."

Des has been president and was on the committee for many years, and now he's just a club member, but one with extraordinary skills.

He started woodturning but became attracted to the more complex woodworking style of intarsia, which he now teaches at club level. Four of his "students" have won national awards.

"When we came back to club after a couple of months or more in lockdown, it was amazing the amount of stuff on our table: more than I've ever seen in all the years I've been there.

"It was suggested then that we have an exhibition and let the public see the things we make."

These are not your normal pieces sold at Rivertraders' Market of a Saturday.

"This is a step up from that," says Des.

The work they do is a recognised art form but the level of skill required to execute the work is of an extremely high standard. He says the degree of decoration is turning woodwork into art.

Des was a motor trimmer by trade and started woodturning when he retired.

"It was something to do. I attended the National Woodskills Festival in Kawerau every year since 1998. You just would not believe what people make from wood and what they do with them."

Because of Covid cancelling the festival, this is the first year that Des has not attended.

His intarsia roses (pictured) got his first national recognition for that style of work. That was 2008.

After that he concentrated on the art form, but he still makes models, some of which will be on show at the exhibition.

A piece of intarsia work by Des Kendrick.

Des is modest, saying his colleagues in the club are just as good if not better. In that case, this exhibition will be amazing!

On a shelf amid a room filled with models and intarsia works at Des' home is a photograph of Richie McCaw holding a large wooden helicopter. Des made that helicopter which Dean Lithgow [helicopter pilot] presented to Richie. For Des' trouble he got a wooden rugby ball – made by Des – signed by the former All Black captain.

A photo of Richie McCaw holding a wooden helicopter made by Des Kendrick. Alongside is a wooden rugby ball signed by Richie.

A lot of the work in the upcoming exhibition will not have been seen by the public as it was made for competitions, seen by woodworkers, mostly. This is a chance for people to see what wood can be turned into – and they will be impressed.

"A lot of this stuff has two to three hundred hours' work in it.

"You get started on something, you get so interested and so engrossed that nothing else matters until you finish it. But that's just me."

He made a large scale model of the Durie Hill tower for the World War 1 centenary.

There's a photo of Prince Harry admiring it.

"A little feather in my cap."

He has made working models of many things, including two marble runs, a wooden manual egg beater and an old style railway jigger.

If Des' work is an example of what's on show in the exhibition, there will be no shortage of visitors.

Whanganui Woodturners Club exhibition

Community Arts Centre

Taupo Quay

September 7-13.