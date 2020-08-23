Do we realise just how lucky we are in Whanganui?

Yes, we are doing all the social distancing, some are wearing masks, we're sterilising our extremities at every opportunity and maintaining a record of where we've been, but, the fact remains, we are Covid free!

Except for a few minor inconveniences, life goes on as normal in our city ... but some people still have to grumble.

So many people are taking this pandemic personally, as if it was sent to try only them.

Some, of course, are in such complete denial they are calling it a hoax and a ruse to allow Bill Gates to take over the world through some mysterious vaccination programme.

Some loser told me recently that the COV in Covid stands for Certificate of Vaccination. Doubtless he got this information from an impeccable source and he's made it his mission to not only spread the lie but organise protests comprising similarly deluded people. I'm assuming they have nothing else to do.

Face it: Covid-19, wherever it came from and however it originated, is real and it is killing people or making them very sick. They are not all elderly and they don't all have existing medical conditions: the disease recognises neither age, health, race, colour, religion, wealth or political allegiance. It doesn't care. It is a real, harmful disease and is certainly not just another mild flu!

So the last thing we need right now is a bunch of ill-informed, slow to comprehend, internet-addicted people to argue that the intelligent people of the world are wrong and they and their conspiracy theories are right.

In the meantime, New Zealand is in a good place, regardless of what Donald Trump says.

True, Auckland is in alert level 3, but it is not in level 4 lockdown, and the rest of the country is truly fortunate, getting on with life in level 2.

Yes, we really are lucky in Whanganui, and as long as we stick to the programme, accept that a lot of people know better and follow their instructions, we will continue to live as close to normal as is possible under these circumstances.

The best we can do is carry on, look after ourselves and make sure those feeling vulnerable or scared are comforted and cared for. What else is there? Kia kaha Whanganui.

***

The US has proved conclusively that it is the land of equal opportunity. When a man without a measurable IQ becomes president, he has won a battle against the astute elite and shown that anyone, with enough family money behind him, enough believers in the impossible and enough bare-faced mendacity can gain the highest position in the "free world".

What a triumph for those even less than mediocre! What a win for the unsubstantiated ego!

The world in its current state is the ideal platform for people of poor noetic means to show that while that may have once been a handicap, in today's more enlightened times it is a badge, a qualification with greater value than anything years of training or education can endow.

Spongers of the world unite! Your time is now! Take up your miserable grades, poor social skills and limited horizons of experience and knowledge, wrap them in a cloak of over-inflated self esteem and strut your way to the top. If your idols can do it: so can you! Democracy is yours for the taking!

***

Make it Sixteen is a movement trying to score voting rights for those aged 16 or over.

One of their arguments is that decreeing 18 as the age of enfranchisement is unjustified age discrimination. We're big on discrimination and a range of 'isms' at the moment, but aren't the leaders and followers of Make it Sixteen guilty of age discrimination too?

Why 16? Why not 14 ... or 12? Why not universal suffrage from birth so there is no possibility of anyone being accused of age discrimination?

To take the age of 16 and make it the suffrage benchmark merely indicates the age of those currently arguing for democratic franchise. Do their younger siblings care that they are being left out of the voting process, or are they happy to wait until it's their turn to go to the polls?

The voting age used to be 21 until it dropped to 20 in 1969, then 18 in 1974. In those days of compulsory military training the argument was that at 18 you were old enough to die for your country but too young to vote. Pretty persuasive.

What's the argument now? It's just not fair? Just because? We want and if we don't get we'll throw a tantrum?

I'll admit that a lot of people old enough to vote do not exercise that right properly or, in many cases, at all. That will always be the case, whatever the voting age. Those promoting Make it Sixteen are saying they'll vote when they get the right to do so. Perhaps they will, but will their friends? Will they produce a better voting record than their slightly older counterparts?

The right to vote is a privilege and a responsibility, not a toy to be coveted.