Expressions of interest are now open for La Fiesta 2021.

Whanganui's unique celebration of women and community is also New Zealand's leading women's festival. La Fiesta number 12 is set to roll from February 13 to March 10 and I'd love to hear from you.

Expressions of interest are open until November 20. So, if you would like to run an event in the festival, know someone who does, or simply have some neat ideas about what you'd like to see in the programme, get in touch. I am happy to meet up and chat, arrange time to talk online, or exchange emails.

It is always exciting to see what comes forward from the community, it's what makes the festival programme so unique from year to year.

As the founder and co-ordinator of La Fiesta I am delighted that the festival continues to capture the imagination of people in Whanganui.

It attracted overseas inquiries from the United Kingdom and the Netherlands earlier this year, a direct result of the festival being the only one of its kind in New Zealand.

Presenters in the past have come from around New Zealand and have included award-winning artists, comedians, musicians, performers and writers. Earlier this year the festival featured some musical premiers of classical works by women previously unheard on a national stage.

Importantly, La Fiesta showcases local talent too. This is a cornerstone of the festival's ethos. Some exciting expressions of interest have already been received for the 2021 festival and I eagerly await what is yet to come forth.

One of the focal points of the festival is its celebration of International Women's Day [IWD] commemorated annually on March 8, with 2021 heralding its 110th anniversary.

IWD was established in 1911 and is officially sanctioned by the United Nations as a day to reflect on women's progress and to continue challenging for change. Celebrated as a national public holiday in almost 30 countries around the world, IWD continues to be an important day for political mobilisation and consciousness-raising about gender equality.

With the global impact of Covid-19 disproportionately affecting women there is much to consider around the ways in which economic, political and social structures continue to disadvantage significantly by gender.

La Fiesta continues to provide opportunities for our community to meet incredible women going about their ordinary lives in truly remarkable ways, demonstrating their can-do attitudes, courage, and profound wisdom.

Men are welcome to partner with the festival too. The diversity of the people of Whanganui are the real inspiration for La Fiesta, "the party", which the whole community is invited to.

For more information about the festival programme you can contact me at the Women's Network, phone [06] 345 6833 or email: womnet.whanganui@gmail.com. You can find out more about what our organisation does, or see what past festivals have involved by visiting the Women's Network or La Fiesta NZ Facebook pages, or the official festival website: http://lafiestanz.com