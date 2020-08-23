Volunteer Whanganui supports 104 not-for-profit organisations with volunteers. Here are some positions that are available:

• Health Shuttle Driver

• Health Shuttle Companion

• Op Shop Manager

• Outdoor Gardener

• Morning Tea/ Kitchen person

• Foodbank Worker

• Indoor Bowls/ Bocce Coach

• General Grounds Handyman

• Volunteer Whanganui Raffle Sellers

• Control Tower Cab Host

• Meals on Wheels Driver

• School Sailing Co-ordinator

• Smartphones/ Tablets Tutor

• Tandem Bike Pilot Rider

• Ground Maintenance Worker

• Driver

• Visiting Older People

• General Handy Person

• Crisis Line Operators

• Wanganui Community Patrol

• Sports Coaches

• Communications Administrators

• Tram Conductors/ Motorman

• Horse Groomer & Handler

• Op Shop Assistants & Drivers

If you are interested in any of these volunteer positions please come and see us.

Room 106, 60 Ridgway St, Community House, "The old post office building", Wanganui. Opening hours: Monday-Thursday 9am-4pm. Ph (06) 3479430. Email: whanganuivolunteercentre@xtra.co.nz or visit our website for all our current positions: volunteerwhanganui.org.nz.