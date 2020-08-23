

September 1 marks the official start of the Te Araroa Trail season (though it can be walked at any time).

So from now on we should keep an eye out for Sobo — southbound — walkers arriving in Whanganui via the river or River Rd. Nobos — northbound — will take longer to get here. Tramping the full length of the trail generally takes three to six months.

The idea of a national walkway goes back to the 1970s but it was 2011 before the 3000km route officially opened after 10 years' work by hundreds of volunteers.

The trail has about 300 sections ranging from walks of one to two hours through to an approximately nine-day route in the South Island. About 60 per cent of the trail crosses land managed by DoC. About 20 per cent is on roads and efforts are being made to decrease road walking.

Hundreds of thousands of people enjoy some part of TA each year and through-walking has increased in popularity with about 1500 last season.

Many of these were from overseas but this season promises to be very different with Kiwis in the ascendancy and overall numbers possibly dipping. Which may be good as there has been overcrowding at some huts particularly during high summer.

No member of the Wanganui Tramping Club has completed the full trail though many members have walked sections in both the North and South Islands. Odd fact: The halfway point on the TA is not at Wellington but about 15km south of Palmerston North.

The club's full programme for September is: —

Saturday or Sunday, September 5 or 6, Tama Lakes, leader John Cook

Saturday or Sunday, September 12 or 13, Waiinu Beach, leader John

Saturday-Monday, September 12-14, Pouakai circuit, leader Tracey

Saturday-Sunday, September 19-20, Kime Hut, leader Mike

Saturday-Sunday, September 26-27, Ngamoko Hut, leader Shane

Saturday or Sunday, September 26 or 27, Castle Rock, leader Adrian

Make all inquiries about trips to Barbara phone 348 9149 or Dorothy phone 345 7039.

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walk on September 10 and 24 and shorter ones for the TT2 group on September 3 and 17. The Wednesday contact is Victoria, phone 027 6888 190, and the Thursday contact is Val, phone 345 0456.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and well-being of everyone on their trips. For further information contact Barbara at 348 9149 or visit our website www.wanganuitrampingclub.net.

The next club meeting on Wednesday, September 2 at the Deerstalkers' Hall, Peat St, at 7.30pm will feature an illustrated talk by club member Iain Elliot on a recent visit to Tanzania.