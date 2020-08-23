

There has been a veritable flurry of activity in homes up and down the nation with people creating, selling, gifting and buying masks.

We're encouraged to wear them, so ready we must be.

Each YouTube video on mask making claims to be the best or the easiest. Now there are improved models which "don't touch the mouth".

Options include horizontal or vertical pleats, the duckbill style, ones with horizontal fold-out flaps. Lining: merino, flannelette, cotton? Two or three layers? With pocket (for paper towel insertion) or without? Elastic, hair elastic, T-shirt ties over the ears?

Advertisement

My day away from it all only added masks made out of socks, T-shirts, bras and underwear to the equation.

Melany Davy (left) and Robin Williamson model duckbill-styled face masks made from remnants found in the ReUse Academy. Photo / Robin Williamson

My advice is to ask someone you love and trust who has given it a go, and copy their favourite pattern. Take two measurements: one from ear to ear and the second from the bridge of the nose to under the chin. Match these measurements to the pattern you are using.

The ReUse Academy's Textile Treasures room has fabric available for a donation. Op shops can be a good source of merino and flannelette if you want a soft lining for your mask. Cut an old T-shirt into strips to make ties if you have no elastic.

For spectacle wearers, thread a narrow hair elastic through a button, push the elastic loops over each arm of your glasses with the button facing outwards. The mask elastic is then hooked over the button on each side. This saves the backs of ears being rubbed if wearing a mask for a lengthy period.

A final nod to Kiwi ingenuity: a friend had cleverly sewn darts in the centre of her long scarf on opposite selvages and, in time of need, she pulls the centre up over her nose and pulls down on each end of her scarf. Presto! She's covered.