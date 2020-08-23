

We have three charming children playing the parts of the Moffat children in Repertory Theatre's next production The Daylight Atheist.

Freyja Wrigglesworth, at 15, is really a young lady now playing the part of Caitlin, the teenage daughter of Dan and Joan Moffat.

"Caitlin's quiet. She doesn't know how to speak out but she is kind and considerate to her siblings.

"Really, she just wants to enjoy life and do fun things like going to a dance," Freyja says.

When she's not studying at Whanganui High School Freyja loves to draw and paint. Would she like to continue being involved in theatre?

"Of course! It's fun!" she says.

Eleven-year-old Elise McDouall plays the part of Maureen, a younger sister. I asked her what she thought of her character.

"Well she's quiet like me and she's also the youngest in the family like me. She can be a bit of a drama queen."

Is she enjoying her role?

"Oh yes! Sometimes it's quite funny but it's sad sometimes too. It's nice working with such a nice cast too."

Theatre goers will remember 9-year-old Campbell Wilkins who played Buttons in last year's panto Cinderella. He's grown a wee bit taller since then and now he's playing the part of young Dan Moffat, nicknamed 'Egghead' by his father, The Daylight Atheist.

Campbell says that although he likes playing the part of Egghead he doesn't like the way the father speaks to the family.

"I think his father doesn't like Egghead very much. His father had a terrible childhood but he's forgotten how it felt to be an unhappy child. Really, the kids are like the glue that holds the family together. I believe the kids stop the dad from going crazy at Dingbat (the children's mother)," this insightful young chap says.

Bearing all that in mind does he like playing the part of Egghead?

"Oh yes, it is quite good fun!"

Come and meet our charming trio in The Daylight Atheist, playing at Repertory Theatre from Thursday, September 3 to Saturday, September 12, opening at 7.30pm with a 2pm start for our matinee on Sunday, September 6.

We are looking forward to seeing you.