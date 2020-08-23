

World renowned tenor Simon O'Neill has been appointed the New Zealand Opera School's patron after the retirement of former patron Dame Catherine Tizard.

Dame Catherine has been patron of the Whanganui-based school at Whanganui| Collegiate School since its inception in 1994.

Delighted to be taking over as patron, Simon said he was thrilled and honoured. He remembers being one of the first students to attend the school in 1994, arriving that year driving an old Ford Escort and wearing shorts and jandals.

He sang as a baritone that first day on stage in the Prince Edward Auditorium before international tutor Madame Virginia Zeani.

But Madame Zeani stopped him, telling him to go away, relearn the piece and come back the following day and sing as a tenor.

Simon said he never looked back and today is one of the world's leading Wagnerian tenors.

School executive chairman Donald Trott said the school had been "greatly enriched" by Dame Cath.

"Dame Cath has visited the school on a number of occasions and taken part in our work and activities. We extend our grateful thanks and warm appreciation to Dame Cath and wish her a comfortable and most pleasant retirement."

Dame Cath Tizard, retiring patron, has held the position since the NZ Opera School's inception in 1994. Photo / NZHerald

Donald said he was delighted Simon had accepted the role as the new patron.

Though planning is under way for the 2021 Opera |School, Covid-19 restrictions have meant there cannot be international tutors.

"However, we will have New Zealand tutors of the highest calibre. The school is on track to start on January 4 and again Whanganui people will hear the best of our young aspiring New Zealand classical singers."

Applications from prospective students throughout the country close on Monday, August 31.

At this stage of the planning for 2021, Simon could be one of the tutors at the school. However, overseas commitments in Berlin could change this, Donald said.

"It's very sad we cannot bring our overseas tutors here but the school will go ahead with the very best from New Zealand."

Last year eminent Australian tutor Glenn Winslade from Sydney was relieved to be in New Zealand to escape the Australian bushfires raging across the state. Glenn had said he was pleased to have a breather from the constant, often debilitating thick smoke, the deep sadness of people who had lost their homes and the general feeling of gloom there.

"I never thought I would drive across the Sydney Harbour Bridge and not be able to see the Opera House."

And now because of Covid restrictions he cannot come at all. Considered one of the world's finest teachers of vocal technique, he said missing the 2021 school he considers one of the world's finest, has saddened him.

"It is a school where young singers are fortunate to be selected. I am very sad I cannot be there this year."

2021 will be the 27th year of the school, a school where young singers are steeped in quality tuition.

"They live and breathe singing. They live on the collegiate campus, they train on campus. It is the perfect environment to learn and assimilate the finer points of their craft."