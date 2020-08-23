My Mindset Coaching is designed for those who are ready to move away from old negative and resistant thought constructs to creating new ways of thinking.

It's a form of coaching especially for people who are tired of striving and want to create a life where there is more satisfaction.

It's also for those who understand that to affect any social dis-harmony, that our own harmony from within has to be acknowledged. This includes knowing about our 'inner pharmacy', or our response system through our emotions, thoughts and beliefs. Mindset Coaching for some people can be as simple as exploring goals like eating better, drinking less, responding to conflict differently, and so on.

The quantum coaching lens isn't for everyone, as there needs to be an acceptance that everything is always in a state of flux and creation.

It is for those who understand that wherever we put our attention is participatory in our creating. This is why in my coaching I don't hang around the past too long, as too much emphasis there can often distract us away from the power of our responsiveness now. If it's important to keep revisiting past hurts then my coaching would not be suitable.

The past can give us understanding of the present but there will always be a tipping point of needing to let go of the old to create a 'new'.

When we start to learn that what we seek is not seekable because it's already in us and that we've simply buried it in a whole lot of past experiences, then life can start to flow a bit smoother. My workshops touch on this.

I like to think of my mindset coaching as reminding people of the layers beneath the pain and hurts, because there is a current that's running consistently through us that when experienced will take us home to joy, peace, and freedom, irrespective of what's happening in our lives externally.

"The Shaman knows that all life is connected, all life is one. We are connected through the air we breathe, through the ground underneath our feet, the water we share that makes up so much of our bodies, and everything else that constitutes this planet and beyond." - Don Jose Ruiz

www.carlascoachingforhealth.com or find me on Facebook: Holistic Coaching - By Conscious Design.