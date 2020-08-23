

Watching dozens of Year 9 students from Whanganui Girls College plant 100 trees at Bushy Park in Conservation Week was inspiring for the teachers and educators present.

On the edge of our unique forest sanctuary the healing process of trees returning to cleared land began last week.

Tarapuruhi/ Bushy Park is a stunning piece of rare lowland rainforest that once dominated the whole region. It has an energy and vibrancy that is uniquely our heritage. This is where our national symbols the silver fern and the kiwi are at home and we are lucky to also host rarer treasures like the hihi/ stitchbird and tieke/ saddleback.

When the million-dollar predator proof fence was built, it was possible to exclude possums, stoats, rats and other killers so we could watch plant and birdlife bounce back to an approximation of its original glory. Here we can take our young people to learn of their heritage. It is the Page 1 of our history before the axe and fires decimated our trees.

The forest built the soils that we now exploit. The forest absorbed the storms and fed pristine streams even through droughts. The forest stored away vast amounts of carbon keeping the atmosphere in balance. Within its profusion the forest held genetic diversity that underpinned a rich self-sustaining ecology.

Each wave of human arrivals seemed to take from this heritage until they realised the deterioration they had caused. Globally the repetition of these mistakes wherever humans have moved has reached the point where the remnants of the natural world are struggling under the weight of continued exploitation. We can think globally and act locally to address this crisis.

Young people are well aware of the main issues. Deforestation and use of fossil fuels is not sustainable. Youth have heard about the climate emergency and generally take it very seriously as they hopefully have many decades of life ahead. There is a constant stream of concerning news such as the hottest temperature reliably measured on the planet; 54.4°C this month in Death Valley, USA.

The best antidote to anxiety is acting on the threat that is raising concern. Planting trees is certainly the surest way we know to improve our chances. Engineers are looking for new technologies to soak up excess CO2 in the atmosphere but nature had the problem sorted billions of years ago when plants evolved.

When one of our precious young people plants a tree somewhere where they can go back to watch it grow and make sure it doesn't get smothered in weeds, they can feel their power to make a difference.

We were very grateful during Conservation Week to have great support from our Horizons Regional Council and DoC. Both organisations are prime examples of putting our rates and taxes to good use in caring for the environment.

The Covid crisis has spawned a powerful new theme — the team of five million and what we can achieve with teamwork. Let me suggest that we extend that positivity to a new mission for the five million, rebuilding "New Treeland".

- Keith Beautrais is Educator at Tarapuruhi/ Bushy Park