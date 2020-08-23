

TIBETAN BUDDHIST TEACHINGS

What: Teaching with meditation with Geshe Dhonam. Geshela has taught in Russia, Mongolia and New Zealand and has the highest Geshe Larumpa qualification equivalent to a PhD, masters studying for 22 years after becoming a monk aged 13 years.

When: Saturday, August 29, 2pm-4pm.

Where: 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

Details: Koha. Contact Paul 027 554 5543

ANTHONIE TONNON LIVE AT THE OPERA HOUSE

When: Saturday, August 29, 8pm

Details: Adult $30, Child 3-18 years $15.

WHANGANUI FILM SOCIETY

What: Screening Exhibition, a UK film from 2013. A handsome modernist London townhouse has the power and presence of a third character in this dramatic portrait of its owners, an artist couple on the brink of change.

When: Monday, August 31, 7pm.

Where: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St.

Details: Open to members only. Membership can be purchased at the door starting from a three film sampler for $30.

WHANGANUI WASTE FREE PARENTING WORKSHOP

What: The presenter for this workshop is Rochelle Searle, who's worked with Kate Meads for nearly 10 years and is a skilled facilitator of Waste Free programmes. Get a gift pack worth $100 containing cloth nappies and more.

When: Tuesday, September 1, 6.30pm.

Where: St Pauls Church Lounge.

Details: Hosted by Waste Free With Kate and Whanganui District Council. Tickets $25 via Waste Free with Kate

TAIZÉ PRAYER EVENING

When: Friday, September 4, 7pm-8pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

CREATIVE CARD MAKING

What: Suitable for beginners and regular crafters. With Julia Martin.

When: Saturday, September 12, 10am-12.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

INTERSCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

What: 30th Aranui Interschool Cross Country with about 540 children from 35 primary schools in the wider Whanganui area, including Waverley, Ohakune and Hunterville.

When: Tuesday, September 15, starting at 12.40pm. (Cancellation date is Thursday, September 17).

Where: Aranui School, Aranui Ave, Castlecliff.

LITURGY

What: Seeing God in Everyone

When: Sunday, September 20, 4pm-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

WAIATA, KORERO AND KARAKIA

What: Celebrate Māori Language Week 2020 with Maramapai Simon and Lynaire Simon.

When: Monday, September 21, 10am-midday.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, will challenge us to look with fresh eyes, with gospel eyes, at current social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue welcomed. With Sr Rita Cahill rsj

When: Wednesday, September 23, 4.30pm-6pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

MERCHANT NAVY DAY

What: Commemoration service. The Merchant Navy, past and present, has often been the unsung service but many who have sailed the globe under our country's colours have shown sacrifice and bravery. Merchant Navy Day is a way to commemorate and celebrate all those who have carried out a range of roles over the years.

When: Thursday, September 3, 11am.

Where: Cenotaph, Queens Park.

ON NOW

ARTS SOCIETY EXHIBITION

What: Varied work by members in this annual exhibition.

When: Throughout August. Saturday and Monday, 10am-2pm.

Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Place.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Sara McIntyre — Observations Of A Rural Nurse: photography exhibition.

When: Till October 18.

What: Together Alone: Works from the collection exploring human connections in a post-lockdown world.

When: Till November 8.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 349 0506.

What: Andrea du Chatenier - Eigenleben

When: Till November 8.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay, Whanganui

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 349 0506.

What: Lighting The Fire: Whanganui Potters From The Sarjeant Collection.

When: Till October 4.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery above the i-Site, Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 349 0506.

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: In A Gallery - Craig Collier & Paul Rayner – Recent Landscape Paintings. In Gallery 85 - Dave O'Neill – Paintings from Memory. In The Corridor — Stock works.

When: Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 8pm. Other days by appointment, and any time when the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 027 629 2545.

REGULAR

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for beginners.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Jacqueline on 021 135 9948 or find us on Facebook.

EUCHRE AND HOUSIE

What: Great fun, all welcome.

When: Tuesdays, 1pm start.

Where: Gonville / Castlecliff Bowling Club, 15 Caius Ave.

Details: Janice 345 6286.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: Group meets 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30pm-9.15pm (Rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St

Details: New members welcome. For information, phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body and mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org

When: Thursdays, 5.30pm-7pm.

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Other activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come along and join a friendly group. Enquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 927 5118.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5636.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING — ADULTS

What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club classes for fun, friendship and fitness.

When: Mondays 8pm-10pm, Fridays at 7.30pm-10pm.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.