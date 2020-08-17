

Waverley resident Laraine Sole has made her mark researching and writing local history, with a string of books to her credit.

She has written about racing clubs, the Waipipi Iron Sands project, Whanganui suburbs, Upokongaro and a lot more besides. Each one opens a window on the past and uncovers gems of historical significance.

She is now preparing to publish her latest book, a history of Gonville.

"I really thought Gonville would be easy because it is such a new suburb, but it is really complicated. I think because in Castlecliff, Aramoho and Upokongaro, all the business centres were in pretty much the one spot, but there were four business centres in Gonville," says Laraine.

Advertisement

"I was very fortunate in that a man called David Lord drove around in 1990 and took photographs of everything in Gonville!"

Whanganui District Council archivist Simon Bloor copied the photos and gave a set to the Alexander Heritage and Research Library.

Those photos provided their own mysteries.

"In the Sovereign Woodworkers Ltd [in Tawa St] which became City Furniture Exchange, there's a photograph of a window. On that window is the name of a Wanganui firm, James Thain and Co, but there's no record of them ever having been in Gonville. So how did that window get there?"

How did this window get to Tawa St? Photo / Supplied

Laraine says she has had a lot of help from local people.

"Lynn Teki went through every Wanganui Photo News for me; Geoff Potts sent me a whole lot of photographs of the opening of the meatworks ... and he gave me his father's writings and a history of the church; Simon Bloor, it must have driven him spare, came up to the library and went through catalogues and street directories and called the names out for me and helped me track down businesses: this has been really hands on, feet on the ground kind of help. Lynley Fowler, who has been reading the first proof for me, has also done research for me and put me on to people. It has been a really collaborative effort."

Whanganui District Council archivist Simon Bloor has been an "amazing" help with the Gonville history. Photo / Supplied

Ailsa Stewart was another big help, particularly in cross referencing photographs and putting names to faces.

Lynn Teki has been a big help sourcing material for Laraine's book about Gonville. Photo / Paul Brooks

There are things Laraine would like to find, such as photos of the Globe Theatre and the cone factory, which shared the same site in Tawa St but at different times.

Advertisement

The 14-chapter book covers the years up to 1960.

"The chapter on the health services is big because it covers the hospital, the soldiers' convalescent home, the Jessie Hope Gibbons Home, the health camp which then became a TB sanatorium ..."

Included in that chapter is a photo of the first male nurse from 1947 ... but there is no name. Perhaps a Midweek reader can help.

First male nurse 1947 with Lorna Warren. Who was he? Photo / Supplied

Laraine says she's learning about social mores of the time and finds there was a stronger sense of community in the early days of Whanganui.

"People had a much broader sense of social responsibility ... they thought of the greater good a lot more."

At the same time, there was a lot of crime.

Advertisement

"The other thing I noticed when I wrote the story of the hospital, was how, after cars came in, the whole demographic of hospitals changed. They would always keep one or two beds in a ward for motor car accident victims, then suddenly they need lots, and then there's an orthopaedic ward ... motor cars changed the face of medicine."

Using Ancestry.com, Laraine was able to download every road directory available between

1910 and 1955.

"I've been down every street and written down every business from those years."

She also discovered Arthur Pearson, inventor of the Pearson Wig-Wag level crossing signal was a Gonville resident at the time (1920s).

Laraine hopes to launch the book in November.

"Hopefully Covid won't get in the way."