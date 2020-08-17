Nine Masonic brethren from St Andrew Kilwinning Lodge No 79 formed a working bee last Saturday to clear some old chicken coops from a property in Fordell.

With the owner selling the place and wanting it to look its best for resale, she was able to call upon the labour and skills of men from the local Masonic Lodge who performed the work as a community service.

Chris Sills (front) and Craig Ancell remove wire netting for re-use. Photos / Paul Brooks

They arrived armed with tools and lunch, with further fare supplied by Craig Ancell, recently installed Master of St Andrew Kilwinning. Pat Tasker's truck was equipped with a hoist so posts were extracted with relative ease.

By early afternoon the old structure was down, the area tidied and the job done.

