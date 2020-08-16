Three independent and highly qualified judges will assess the inaugural Whanganui Regional Heritage Award entries, with the results to be announced at the awards ceremony and opening of the Whanganui Heritage Month on October 1.

They are Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga chief executive Andrew Coleman; Christchurch Heritage Trust chairwoman Dame Anna Crighton; and Gisborne heritage architect and Historic Places Aotearoa president James Blackburne.

The awards are modelled on the Canterbury Heritage Awards, originally established as the Christchurch Heritage Awards in 2010 by Dame Anna Crighton. Held every two years, the awards were such a success, they were extended to the Canterbury region. Their patron is Helen Clark ONZ.

It's envisaged by Whanganui Regional Heritage trustee Helen Craig, that establishing the Whanganui Regional Heritage Awards with similar award categories, it will build momentum to establish National Heritage Awards.

Discussions are being held with Heritage New Zealand and the Ministry of Heritage and Culture to that end.

Chief executive of Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Andrew Coleman has also been a judge for the Canterbury Heritage Awards so is familiar with the standard and award categories of the Whanganui awards.

Gisborne heritage architect James Blackburne is president of Historic Places Aotearoa, the national body representing independent heritage organisations throughout New Zealand. Dame Anne Salmond is their patron. He is also chairman of Historic Places Tairawhiti and Tairawhiti Heritage Trust and has won awards for heritage architectural projects.

Heritage Awards judge James Blackburne.

Helen Craig established Whanganui Heritage Month and the awards as part of a strategy to build the reputation of Whanganui and the wider region as a significant heritage destination.

"Heritage buildings and our heritage story, both European and Māori are among Whanganui's strong points, and gaining recognition through a variety of events will have a big impact on preservation, restoration and attraction," she says.

Organisations, businesses, groups and individuals involved in heritage throughout the Whanganui, Ruapehu and Rangitikei Districts are encouraged to enter the awards. A special rural category should encourage farming and small village entries also.

It's easy and quite quick to submit an entry and photographs are encouraged as part of submissions.

Covid-19 will not interfere with the awards as all entries are submitted electronically and judging does not rely on site visits. The Judges will use Zoom to discuss and decide on the award places. This has been done in Canterbury since their awards were established.

Award entries opened on August 1 and close on August 31.

The awards will be held every two years and full details are on the trust's website, including the entry form for the awards. www.whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz.