

Wow! What a line-up of experience and talent we'll have on stage in Repertory Theatre's forthcoming production The Daylight Atheist.

I've had an interesting week talking to the gentlemen who make up a large part of the supporting cast.

Chris Stedman has been involved with Rep for a few years now on stage, playing his clarinet and helping backstage.

"You get into another bubble. It's a real high and I love the fellowship of the theatre," Chris says.

Patrick McKenna has vast experience as an actor, musician and director. After leaving school Pat headed for Wellington where he took the lead in many musicals. Television and small film roles followed. When he left Auckland to return to the Wairarapa where he grew up Pat played the lead in Cabaret opposite Hilary Barry.

"I always played leads but these days I'm happy to play small parts. Theatre attracts such nice like minded people and you always remain friends," he says.

Newcomers to Whanganui Russell Penton and Murray Milne also have huge theatre experience. Russell became interested in theatre while in Sydney after answering an advertisement for extras in a film. Many small TV and film roles ensued.

"I'm really excited to be playing Dan's mate Jack and I count myself lucky to be working with such a great cast and crew," Russell says.

Murray left our shores some years ago to work as a chef on the American superyachts.

"It was very well paid," he says. "When I quit I bought three apartments in Florida, lived on the rents and did small parts in films and TV. I wasn't very enthusiastic about Donald Trump so when he became president I decided it was a good time to come home."

Murray plays the part of a pompous school principal, 'Fatty' Watson.

English born Rob Davies grew up in England and Canada where he attended high school and university. In Australia Rob lectured in Theatre Studies in Melbourne and in Queensland. Now settled in Whanganui, as well as following his passion for theatre, Rob indulges his love of painting.

"I've got several landscapes on show at the Community Arts Centre at present."

I must go along and see his work just as I hope many Whanganui people come along to see The Daylight Atheist. It really is quite confronting while being hilariously funny.

I look forward to seeing you there.