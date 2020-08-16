My Mindset Coaching is designed for those who are ready to move away from old debilitating constructs and ways of thinking that is not giving them the life they seek.

It's also for those who understand that to affect any social disharmony that it starts with the harmony from within our own selves. This can start as simply as taking responsibility for our own bodies and what we put into them and how we treat them, to exploring through our emotions our "inner pharmacy", which is a response system through our thoughts and beliefs.

I live my life through these lenses, and I accept that while I am extremely satisfied with who I am and the life I have, there is always something new to learn and improve on and I'm completely comfortable with the thought that there is no "absolute truth", there is only this moment and what I do right now literally matters.

Mindset Coaching can explore goals like eating better, drinking less, responding to conflict differently and so on. There is no limit to the human mind and potential I believe.

Advertisement

I'm not a therapist and purposefully so, as often as in quantum coaching too much emphasis on the past can often distract us away from the power of our responsiveness. Therapy for deeper understanding before coaching would be a good balance.

After many years of working in mental health I have seen far too much attention on where people are encouraged to find closure and seek answers in the past, and yet the only thing the past can give us is understanding of the present.

The next step from understanding is transcending those old stories. When the outside world encroaches on my inner world, and it does, I now experience this very differently than I did even six months ago. There is a certain process and filter that automatically kicks in when I think less and feel more.

This didn't come naturally to me and I had to re-learn and re-teach myself to do this. I had to practise being what was fundamentally me, in spite of any conditioning.

Sound crazy? What I think is MORE crazy is responding the same way every day and expecting something else to miraculously emerge! When we know that what we seek is not seekable because it's already in us and that we've simply buried it in a whole lot of past experiences then life can start to flow a bit smoother.

My workshops touch on this. I like to think of my mindset coaching as reminding people of the layers beneath the pain and hurts, because there is a current that's running consistently through us that when experienced will take us home to joy, peace, and freedom, irrespective of what's happening in our lives externally.

If you would like to put your name down to learn more about this through either one to one coaching or workshops please contact me:

www.carlascoachingforhealth.com or find me on Facebook: Holistic Coaching - By Conscious Design.