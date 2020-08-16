WHANGANUI OSTEOPOROSIS SUPPORT GROUP

We need to postpone our scheduled meeting on Tuesday, August 25 at 2pm at Club Metro due to circumstances beyond our control. We hope to welcome you back in the near future. Enquiries to Roslyn on 3431495.

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, will challenge us to look with fresh eyes, with gospel eyes, at current social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue welcomed. With Sr Rita Cahill rsj

When: Wednesday, August 19, 4.30m-6pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

ARTHRITIS WHANGANUI EVENING SUPPORT GROUP

What: Quarterly meeting. speaker is Bennie Muller, a chemist, and his topic will be "Staying on top of prescription drugs and pain killers". The purpose of this group is to offer evening support to those affected by arthritis. Buy your own coffee/refreshments/food on arrival with the speaker starting around 8pm.

When: Wednesday, August 19, 7.30pm.

Where: Rutland Arms Inn.

Details: register your interest by phoning David Orr 06 3450428 or 02102601319.

MEET THE CANDIDATES

What: Rural Women NZ, Fordell Mangamahu branch, has gathered candidates from Labour, National, Greens, Social Credit and New Conservative to discuss the issues.

When: Friday, August 21, 7pm.

Where: Fordell Hall.

FOUNDERS SOCIETY WANGANUI BRANCH

What: Members telling tales from pioneer stories.

When: Sunday, August 23, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church.

Details: $5 fee.

TIBETAN BUDDHIST TEACHINGS

What: Teaching with meditation with Geshe Dhonam. Geshela has taught in Russia, Mongolia and New Zealand and has the highest Geshe Larumpa qualification equivalent to a PhD, masters studying for 22 years after becoming a monk aged 13 years.

When: Saturday, August 29, 2pm-4pm.

Where: 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

Details: Koha. Contact Paul 027 554 5543.

WHANGANUI WASTE FREE PARENTING WORKSHOP

What: The presenter for this workshop is Rochelle Searle, who's worked with Kate Meads for nearly 10 years and is a skilled facilitator of Waste Free programmes. Get a gift pack worth $100 containing cloth nappies and more.

When: Tuesday, September 1, 6.30pm.

Where: St Pauls Church Lounge.

Details: Hosted by Waste Free With Kate and Whanganui District Council. Tickets $25 via Waste Free with Kate.

TAIZÉ PRAYER EVENING

When: Friday, September 4, 7pm-8pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

CREATIVE CARD MAKING

What: Suitable for beginners and regular crafters. With Julia Martin.

When: Saturday, September 12, 10am-12.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

INTERSCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

What: 30th Aranui Interschool Cross Country with about 540 children from 35 primary schools in the wider Whanganui area, including Waverley, Ohakune and Hunterville.

When: Tuesday, September 15, starting at 12.40pm. (Cancellation date is Thursday, September 17).

Where: Aranui School, Aranui Ave, Castlecliff.

LITURGY

What: Seeing God in Everyone

When: Sunday, September 20, 4pm-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

WAIATA, KORERO AND KARAKIA

What: Celebrate Māori Language Week 2020 with Maramapai Simon and Lynaire Simon.

When: Monday, September 21, 10am-midday.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

TUI MOTU GROUP

When: Wednesday, September 23, 4.30pm-6pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

When: Wednesday, September 23, 4.30pm-6pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

ON NOW

ARTS SOCIETY EXHIBITION

What: Varied work by members in this annual exhibition.

When: Throughout August. Saturday and Monday, 10am-2pm.

Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Place.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Sara McIntyre — Observations Of A Rural Nurse: photography exhibition.

When: Till October 18.

What: Together Alone: Works from the collection exploring human connections in a post-lockdown world.

When: Till November 8.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Enquiries to 349 0506.

What: Lighting The Fire: Whanganui Potters From The Sarjeant Collection.

When: Till October 4.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery above the i-Site, Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Enquiries to 349 0506.

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: In A Gallery: Lots, Lost — a reprise of selected works by Marty Vreede. In Gallery 85: Uncertainty — new works by Wi Taepa, created during his residency at the Glasgow Street Art Centre. In The Corridor — Tineke Paurini — Pattern, Colour.

When: Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 8pm. Other days by appointment, and any time when the flags are out. These exhibitions close this Saturday.

Where: A Gallery and Gallery 85, 85 Glasgow St.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 027 629 2545.

REGULAR

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for beginners.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Jacqueline on 021 135 9948 or find us on Facebook.

EUCHRE AND HOUSIE

What: Great fun, all welcome.

When: Tuesdays, 1pm start.

Where: Gonville / Castlecliff Bowling Club, 15 Caius Ave.

Details: Janice 345 6286.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: Group meets 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir

When: Thursdays 7.30pm-9.15pm (Rehearsals)

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St

Details: New members welcome. For information, phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body & mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org.

When: Thursdays, 5.30pm-7pm.

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Other activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come along and join a friendly group. Enquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 927 5118.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5636.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING — ADULTS

What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club classes for fun, friendship and fitness.

When: Mondays 8pm-10pm, Fridays at 7.30pm-10pm.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING — CHILDREN

What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club classes for children aged 7 and over.

When: Fridays, 7.30pm-8.30pm.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: Parents welcome to join too. For further information contact glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 027 343 2160.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.