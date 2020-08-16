

When I was writing a eulogy for my father last year to present at the interment of his ashes at Kaukapakapa I decided the best way to describe him was to reflect on his life and talents and recognise that those same talents were at work in my life.

This may well explain why I write, have an interest in the media, photography, journalism and communication. It's in my blood.

When we arrived back in New Zealand from Kalgoorlie, Australia, when I was very young, my father, Peter Cape, worked for the New Zealand Herald as a copy-holder before moving to the New Zealand Broadcasting Service where he became a news compiler and was instrumental in reorganising news content.

In those early days New Zealand radio news was initially a repeat presentation of BBC content. Peter, as talks producer, brought in more New Zealand material to the national and shortwave Pacific bulletins.

From 1958 to 1962 he also became head of Religious Broadcasting. In 1962 the NZBS (Service) became the NZBC (Corporation) covering both radio and television, which was, at the time, in its infancy and my father moved into television. He was granted an Imperial Relations Trust Bursary to train for three months with the BBC in London as a television producer.

The Cape family on holiday around 1959 at Mangaweka. Peter (left), Stephanie, Barbara, Christopher, Pippa. Photo / Peter Cape

So it was that the Cape family: Peter and Barbara with children Christopher and Stephanie left their subsequently tenanted family home and pets in Stokes Valley to begin a six month journey on the other side of the world. I was 7 and my sister was 4.

I was no stranger to travel even at that early stage. My father was a priest at Kalgoorlie's St John's Anglican Cathedral when I arrived in the world. When my parents and I travelled back to New Zealand we crossed the Nullarbor Plains by rail and the Tasman Sea by ship. I swear I recall childhood dreams featuring dark poppet heads, kangaroos and red earth.

We lived in a flat in Newtown, Wellington, near the zoo before moving into a two room ex-army hut in Tui Glen, Stokes Valley. From there we moved to a property at the top of Stokes Valley's main road owned by one Captain Herd (retired) who worked as pilot (so I was told) on Wellington Harbour.

My parents spent weeks clearing the place of all manner of junk. The home brewed wine that lay, in dirt layered rank and file, under the house, was dubious enough to quench an army's curiosity and potent enough to rival the Beirut port explosion. Twenty years later I was still unearthing artefacts from our bamboo and blackberry patches. The folding door on the master bedroom was ship salvage.

My family owned a succession of cars over the years. The earliest I recall were two 1938 Austin Cambridges. The first was light green. The second was dark British racing green with black mudguards. It was used at one point in the film Genevieve being filmed around Wellington.

We went regularly on camping holidays around New Zealand and on Sunday excursions to the beach or the then pristine Hutt River. In 1962 my father placed the green and black Austin on raised blocks in the garage – to save the tyres from going flat and we embarked in Wellington on board the MS Oranje for a 4-5 week passage that would take us to Tahiti, through the Panama canal to Panama and Florida, USA, and on to Southampton in England.

Benevolently nicknamed "the pregnant duck" because of her rotund bulging tumblehome hull, the MS Oranje was a ship with a history. Launched in 1938 in Amsterdam, she was operated by the Royal Dutch Mail /Netherland Line along with her sister ship the Johan van Oldenbarnevelt (the "JVO").

In 1939 World War II began and for five years, from 1941, HMHS Oranje served as an Australian hospital ship based out of Sydney. Designed as a passenger ship she was, at that time, the fastest motor liner in the world. She plied the oceans for 25 years until 1964 when she was sold to the Italian Flotta Lauro Lines and remodelled to become the Angelino Lauro.

In 1979 she met an ignominious end while berthed in the Virgin Islands after a devastating fire on board, and while being towed to be scrapped she sank in the mid- Pacific. Such is history. In her heyday the MS Oranje was a refined regular visitor to New Zealand.

We sailed from Wellington in late February 1962 towards the rising sun, into the dawn of a Cuban Missile Crisis and an international telecommunications space race that would change the world.

I'll bring an account of that journey in the coming weeks.