Brunswick Enviro School has been busy recently.

The senior students took on the technology challenge of making scarecrows from recycled materials. After researching on the internet, the students worked in collaborate teams to construct the scarecrows.

There were many discussions around things such as how to make the structure strong, how to get the clothes to fit and what kind of stuffing to use.

Senior Enviro Team by the green house: Lola Fisher, Oscar Benson, Kai Steele, Baylana Tagoai, Harrison Overweel and Drew Cooper

Alongside this project some school parents helped students to construct a green house.

The money for this project was given to Brunswick School by the Horizons Regional Council Pat Kelly Enviroschools Action Fund. This fund helps to equip students with the competencies they need to become leaders in sustainability.

Now that the main structure is up there will be shelving to go in and then the students will be able to start growing seedlings to either plant around the school or to sell.