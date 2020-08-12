DVD EVENING

What: The Lunchbox. Mumbai's lunchbox delivery system transports thousands of meals every day from kitchens to offices. Just one in a million lunchboxes is ever delivered to the wrong address. This is the story of that one lunchbox.

When: Wednesday, August 12, 6.30pm Koha. Supper provided.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

THIS WE BELIEVE…

What: With Te Ahi Kaa(Young Catholics from Palmerston North Diocese) who will share their ideas and beliefs.

When: Thursday, August 13, 7-9pm. Koha.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

TEA AND TOPICS

What: Gonville community — what has been started and where to from here, with presenters Greg Tichbon and Judy Kumeroa.

When: Thursday, August 13, 10am-midday.

Where: Gonville Library, 44 Abbot St.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Community session to create the Sarjeant redevelopment site wall art works.

When: Friday, August 14, 10.30-12.30pm and 2-4pm

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay, Whanganui

Details: Free. Enquiries 06 349 0506 (more sessions to be announced).

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Artist Talk with Andrea du Chatenier. Andrea will discuss her new ceramic work in conversation with Sarjeant Gallery Curator and Public Programmes Manager Greg Donson.

When: Saturday, August 15, 11am

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay, Whanganui

Details: Free. Enquiries 06 349 0506 (more sessions to be announced).

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Community session to create the Sarjeant redevelopment site wall art works.

When: Saturday, August 15 at 10.30-12.30pm for family and kids and 2-4pm for family and kids. Work on a board together as a family or paint an individual board.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay, Whanganui

Details: Free. Enquiries 06 349 0506 (more sessions to be announced).

LITURGY

What: Blessed are the Peacemakers.

When: Sunday, August 16, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, will challenge us to look with fresh eyes, with gospel eyes, at current social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue welcomed. With Sr Rita Cahill rsj

When: Wednesday, August 19, 4.30-6pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

ARTHRITIS WHANGANUI EVENING SUPPORT GROUP

What: Quarterly meeting. speaker is Bennie Muller, a chemist, and his topic will be "Staying on top of prescription drugs and pain killers". The purpose of this group is to offer evening support to those affected by arthritis. Buy your own coffee/refreshments/food on arrival with the speaker starting around 8pm.

When: Wednesday, August 19, 7.30pm.

Where: Rutland Arms Inn.

Details: register your interest by phoning David Orr 06 3450428 or 02102601319



MEET THE CANDIDATES

What: Rural Women NZ, Fordell Mangamahu branch, has gathered candidates from Labour, National, Greens, Social Credit and New Conservative to discuss the issues.

When: Friday, August 21, 7pm.

Where: Fordell Hall.

TIBETAN BUDDHIST TEACHINGS

What: Teaching with meditation with Geshe Dhonam. Geshela has taught in Russia, Mongolia and New Zealand and has the highest Geshe Larumpa qualification equivalent to a Phd, Masters studying for 22 years after becoming a monk aged 13 years.

When: Saturday, August 29, 2-4pm.

Where: 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

Details: Koha. Contact Paul 027 554 5543

WHANGANUI WASTE FREE PARENTING WORKSHOP

What: The presenter for this workshop is Rochelle Searle, who's worked with Kate Meads for nearly 10 years and is a skilled facilitator of Waste Free programmes. Get a gift pack worth $100 containing cloth nappies and more.

When: Tuesday, September 1, 6.30pm.

Where: St Pauls Church Lounge.

Details: Hosted by Waste Free With Kate and Whanganui District Council. Tickets $25 via Waste Free with Kate

INTERSCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

What: 30th Aranui Interschool Cross Country with about 540 children from 35 primary schools in the wider Whanganui area, including Waverley, Ohakune and Hunterville.

When: Tuesday, September 15, starting at 12.40pm. (Cancellation date is Thursday, September 17).

Where: Aranui School, Aranui Ave, Castlecliff.

ON NOW

ARTS SOCIETY EXHIBITION

What: Varied work by members in this annual exhibition.

When: Throughout August. Saturday and Monday, 10am-2pm.

Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Pl.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Sara McIntyre — Observations Of A Rural Nurse: photography exhibition.

When: Till October 18

What: Together Alone: Works from the collection exploring human connections in a post-lockdown world.

When: Till November 8

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Enquiries to 349 0506.

What: Lighting The Fire: Whanganui Potters From The Sarjeant Collection.

When: Till October 4

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery above the i-Site, Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Enquiries to 349 0506.

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: In A Gallery: Lots, Lost — a reprise of selected works by Marty Vreede. In Gallery 85: Uncertainty — new works by Wi Taepa, created during his residency at the Glasgow Street Art Centre. In The Corridor — Tineke Paurini — Pattern, Colour.

When: Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 8pm. Other days by appointment, and any time when the flags are out.

Where: A Gallery& Gallery 85, 85 Glasgow St.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 027 629 2545.

REGULAR

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for beginners.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Pl (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Jacqueline on 021 135 9948 or find us on facebook.

EUCHRE AND HOUSIE

What: Great fun, all welcome.

When: Tuesdays, 1pm start.

Where: Gonville / Castlecliff Bowling Club, 15 Caius Ave.

Details: Janice 345 6286

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: Group meets 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (Rehearsals)

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St

Details: New members welcome. For information, phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body & mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org

When: Thursdays, 5.30-7pm

Details: Clare 021 0622 120

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Other activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come along and join a friendly group. Enquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 927 5118.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5636.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING — ADULTS

What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club classes for fun, friendship and fitness.

When: Mondays 8-10pm, Fridays at 7.30-10pm.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING — CHILDREN

What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club classes for children aged 7 and over.

When: Fridays, 7.30 — 8.30pm

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: Parents welcome to join too. For further information contact glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 027 343 2160.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com