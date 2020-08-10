Plans for next year's Amdram production of The Phantom of the Opera are in full swing, says director Graham Dack.

"We started this at the end of last year. We were doing some work around it, gathering names, then Covid came along and knocked us for six," says Graham.

In spite of that, he doesn't think they're behind time.

"We're having discussions with the Opera House about staging, what we can and can't do," he says.

"And we're about to go out looking for sponsorship," says Jess Charlton, assisting Graham as production manager.

"So we're building a production team and also trying to generate some interest further apart from Whanganui with pre-promotional work," says Graham.

Community involvement is crucial in a production of this size.

Added to the team is Julian Annear as assistant production manager (he's also Jess' fiancé), Lynn Whiteside is musical director, Mary Dack is leading the wardrobe team.

"That's massive," says Graham, referring to the latter. "There's costuming, wigs, makeup, hair ... "

Graham says he wants the staging itself to be simple.

"My aim is to get the actors to tell the story through the emotion and atmosphere that they can create on there, without the need for every knick-knack and piece of furniture to say where we are. We want to draw the audience into what they're doing."

"And it's set in a working theatre," says Jess. "There's that option to move things around with actors."

"A workman could walk past with a ladder, or they could still be painting the set or have the wardrobe mistress still trying to sew someone's dress up as they're going along, because they're opening tomorrow," says Graham. "We want the story to flow without trying to manage great big scene changes."

Graham says he has mapped out the scenes, he knows what he wants it to look like, so now it's a case of translating that for the set designer who has yet to be brought on board.

"Lights and sound will be taken care of by the Opera House."

To attract a cast capable of staging the ambitious show, the team has to spread the word far and wide, and are even looking at possible prospects from the Opera School held in Whanganui in January.

"Hopefully we'll get some good local talent as well," says Graham.

Included in the production is traditional ballet, so dancers will be required.

Amelia Chandulal-Mackay is taking two workshops on August 15 and 16 at 10am and 12.30pm respectively for 25 people. Registration forms are on the website and Facebook page.

"These workshops will focus on providing performers with a basic understanding of posture, movement quality and corps de ballet work (movement unison)," says Amelia.

"They will cover basic ballet technique, character stylisation with emphasis on performance quality and use of the upper body, and will include learning a small section of repertoire from Phantom of the Opera."

Lynn Whiteside is running vocal workshops from the end of this month.

"We'll be looking at at least one vocal workshop a month until auditions," says Graham.

"Hopefully these workshops will make people feel more comfortable to audition," says Jess.

Amdramwhanganui.co.nz has the details and there's a Facebook page.