

Elizabeth Palmer Skin Care is in good hands.

Long term employee Lenore McIver bought the business, kept the team on and continues to do well by her clientele.

With fellow beauty therapists Shannon Kingstone and Carla Betancur, Lenore is settling into the business after the disruption of Covid-19. The place is warm, with relaxing music and an orchid theme throughout.

Lenore started at Elizabeth Palmer 21 years ago.

"I was 18 and I've been here ever since," she says. "I started doing reception work and cleaning and it developed from there."

It was a family business so Lenore got to work with Elizabeth Palmer herself and her daughters Justine and Jodie.

Elizabeth Palmer started the business in 1985 and moved to the current premises in 1996. Lenore started in 1999.

Elizabeth was one of the original stockists of Dermalogica, the skin care range the business uses and promotes.

"Once we shifted to Dermalogica it became more scientific and expectations changed, that you can actually affect the integrity of the skin, restore it or rejuvenate it," says Lenore.

Her favourite is facials, but she says while a beauty therapist can be a jack of all trades, generally you find a niche.

And beauty therapy is not just about pampering.

"We want the client to feel relaxed and have time out, but there's always an expectation of getting results.

"The greatest joy I've had is seeing someone's confidence improve ... One of the other areas of value to us is providing a service with no long term negative effects."

Lenore bought Elizabeth Palmer Skin Care from Justine this year.

"I couldn't see myself being anywhere else: I'm very loyal — to the clients who have been with me all those years, and to Justine.

"I was happy here so when Justine felt it was time to have a change in direction it was an easy decision."

Lenore had been managing the business for a time so the transition was simple.

"The day I signed the final document was the day lockdown was announced.

"It was hard because you didn't know what was ahead. In the end I had to trust what I knew which was this was a stable business with a loyal client base, and I had to hope that once we rode out this Covid storm that would return."

She says the Government wage subsidy was a big help.

"Staring a business with no income was challenging but those situations make you think on your feet."

Through level 4 the business focused on MBIE approved non-contact retail.

"I'd come in and do four or five orders a day. I'd put my gloves and mask on and put product in letterboxes."

Lockdown enabled her to get work done on the premises and during that time the staff kept in touch with clients through social media and phone calls.

"There was so much generosity. We had clients paying forward their treatments so I had some income, and a couple of clients even wanted to pay for treatments they missed. That level of loyalty was heart warming."

Lenore has improved the heating, bought extra equipment to make life easier for staff and added personal touches.

"Now we're shifting to new services and we have new products coming through."

To do that she needs someone to look after reception as well as work "hands on" with customers. At the moment staff share reception duties.

The business recently invested in a facial contouring machine, of which there are only eight in New Zealand, and Lenore is conscious of keeping up with trends.

While their core business is electrolysis and facials, Lenore says there are so many facets to the services they provide, but especially a safe, confidential environment.

Women are by far the main customers but some clients are men.

"I wish more men would have treatments ... they still have skin and skin concerns. I think they'd be surprised at how good they could feel."

Lenore says Shannon and Carla were part of the reason she was able to buy the business with confidence.

"They're lovely girls to work with, very loyal, work very hard ... they helped me a lot."

She says all they share in all decisions and she attributes much of the business' success to her good team.