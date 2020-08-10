The Wanganui Arts Society Cooks Gallery Annual Exhibition is on for the rest of August.

New work, a mix of media, huge variety — society members have ensured all tastes are catered for with their display.

Lorraine Halliwell's Four Seasons in watercolour.

Curves and Turns by Elva Abbott.

Committee member Judy Webby says she has seen some of the members develop their own styles and some, like Lyn Lyne, have become adventurous. The almost ethereal work of Elva Abbott, Judy calls "pristine", "delicate" and "smokey".

Richard Cotgrove's oils never fail to impress and Judy's own works — mountainous landscapes — have developed a broad brush approach and use of strong colour.

Advertisement

"When you learn at art school or take lessons, you have to be prepared to try everything, develop, not become stuck on a computer ... computer's got value but this is more personal, more the nature of the person being able to be recognised in the work," says Judy.

Judy calls Lorraine Halliwell "sensitive" and "an expert colourist". Her watercolours are detailed and vivid.

A selection of work by Heather Spooner: Lake Rotoiti, Streptocarpus Blue and Saignon, Provence.

Life member Heather Spooner has used acrylic, watercolour and oil in a variety of work, and the distinctive style of Ropiha Paul Bevan adorns the walls.

Two different works by Janis Cusack: High Country Station Owner and Walking Away in the Rain.

Cooks Gallery is behind Wanganui Motors and the exhibition is open on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm, and on Mondays from 10am to midday. All of the works on display are for sale.