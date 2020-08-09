Our recycling centre is going to stop taking paper and cardboard because the once lucrative Asian market is no more and we have nowhere to send the scraps to be converted into something useful.

Is this what we've come to? So subservient to overseas markets that we can't do things for ourselves anymore?

We are slowly moving away from our dependence on plastic packaging but its place is being taken by cardboard and paper because we were told it's easily recyclable and even compostable. Well, not everyone can compost so surely there must be someone in New Zealand who can take all our used paper and cardboard and turn it into a usable, saleable product. No? Really?

Our reliance on China and other manufacturing countries has made itself felt. While the world battles Covid-19 our trading partners are feeling the pinch and trade routes are blocked, some with little chance of reopening soon.

Well, it's our own fault. Once we had factories a-plenty in New Zealand, manufacturing everything from matches to machines, handkerchiefs to suits. In Whanganui alone our clothing factories were major employers.

Then we discovered a way to make everything cheaper. We looked overseas where workers were paid next to nothing and we got them to make our products for us, from clothing to whiteware. The shareholders' dividends increased, the company directors got rich, and the product got cheaper.

Sure, there was a lot of low quality synthetic clothing and footwear on the streets and too many of our workers were out of a job, but look at the advantages!

We sent raw wool to China and imported woollen products "made of New Zealand". Our hills are wooded with pine forests but our matches are made in Sweden. We import reams of copy paper made in China and wrapped in plastic! Fisher and Paykel, long valued as a Kiwi producer, sacked its New Zealand workers and opened factories in Mexico and Thailand.

It's not just New Zealand doing this, of course. Royal Doulton, as English as toast and marmalade, is produced in Indonesia!

All for a temporary dollar.

Now, rampant pestilence has shown us that high profits come at a cost.

Empty shelves in some of our big department stores are testament to the folly of moving our factories overseas. Environmental concerns have alerted us to the damage we've done with synthetic fabric and now we can't even manage our own recycling.

I know we have people who can turn this around, build factories and recycling plants in New Zealand, even Whanganui, and we have to support them.

Cavalier Bremworth is reversing its move to synthetic carpets and going all wool! Its three New Zealand factories might be feeling the international pinch but they see the long term economic and environmental benefits of reverting to natural fibre carpets.

Can we support people like them, keep our workforce employed and restore some of New Zealand's dignity?

Can someone find a way to recycle all our waste paper and cardboard without going offshore?

We can't have cooked our goose, surely.

Who knew the bubonic plague is still extant? Seriously, I thought it was extinct, destroyed by modern medicine and antibiotics. But no, four reported cases have emerged recently: two in Inner Mongolia and two in the US.

This is the disease that wiped out a third of Europe's population in the 14th century. They called it the Black Death — 50 million people died.

Now, at a time when Covid-19 should be all we have to be concerned about, the plague has made a comeback. Blimey! When Pestilence rode in on his skeletal horse, he brought some full saddlebags with him. What's next? Leprosy?

The World Health Organisation has classified bubonic plague as a re-emerging disease, so it was not completely wiped out after Alexander Fleming discovered the wonders of penicillin.

Caused by bacterium Yersinia pestis, bubonic plague, or septicaemic plague, has killed a man in his 20s in New Mexico and has caused a village in China to be put in isolation after a man died there, the second in that region to do so from plague. Unusually, the New Mexico man was not the first to be infected by the disease. Less than a month ago, another person, a man in his 60s, was diagnosed. He is recovering.

We are told we have nothing to worry about because antibiotics will deal with it, but it's the label that's frightening. Say bubonic and the word 'plague' naturally follows. But it's not a plague until it runs rampant and has multiple fatal consequences. At the moment we have a few isolated cases, although the distance between them should be a concern, not a reason to relax. We don't have a plague: we have a couple of instances.

Where did it come from, and why would it appear in Inner Mongolia and New Mexico at the same time?

I'm sure our friendly conspiracy theorists have an idea and will be only too willing to share it.

But why would it suddenly reappear, adding to the fear already felt by vulnerable people all around the world?