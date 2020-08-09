Where do trees come from?

Learn the answer to this and much more at the Davis Lecture Theatre, Watt St, at 7.30pm on Thursday, August 20 in a presentation immediately following the Bason Botanic Gardens AGM at 7pm.

Peter Cave has been a nurseryman for more than 40 years. Coming from a keen gardening family in Wanganui, his love of plants has taken him to remote parts of our globe in search of unusual and interesting plants.

After graduating with a Bachelor of Horticultural Science with Honours from Massey University, Peter gained experience working at the huge Monrovia Nursery in Los Angeles, Lyndale Nursery in Auckland, and running the Wanganui City Council Nursery, before opening Cave's Tree Nursery near Hamilton in 1977.

Moving to Raglan in 2011 indulged Peter's love of natives to develop fresh native forest on 60 acres 24 hectares of redundant Bay of Plenty farmland. With his partner Annetta, Peter now runs Peter Cave Nursery which specialises in rare and unusual plants.

This will be an intriguing presentation for all plant lovers, as Peter talks about unusual trees and other plants from Uganda, Iran and out-of-the-way places around the world.

Peter is also a passionate surfer and windsurfer (maybe the attraction of Raglan?). Come and find out.