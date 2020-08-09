Whanganui Community Education courses for term 3.

PRINTMAKING - NEW COURSE!

Silk screen printing with Marty Vreede:

Learn screen printing, from hand-cut stencils to photo emulsion techniques for paper and fabric. Work with self-generated and found images to create your own vision through this versatile medium. Basic materials provided, bring your own fabric if you wish to print on textiles.

Eight sessions, Wednesday 6-9pm, August 5 – September 23. $320.

PRINTMAKING

All levels woodcut printmaking with Marty Vreede:

Learn the techniques of making beautiful woodblock prints with master printer Marty Vreede.

Using traditional hand tools, Marty will guide you through the process of making and printing from your own woodblocks to create your own original art prints. Suitable for all levels of experience.

Eight sessions, Tuesday 6-9pm, August 4 – September 22. $260.

PRINTMAKING – REPEAT BY POPULAR DEMAND!

Drypoint with Esther Topfer:

Six-week drypoint course. Drypoint allows you to translate your drawings into the printed realm, enabling you to go beyond the image and into the world of mark-making through learning to work with a new printing vocabulary. Suitable for complete beginners and those with some experience.

Six sessions, Thursday 6-8.30pm, August 6 – September 10. $150.

DRAWING

New approaches to line with Michael Haggie:

A "whoa to go" drawing course – a refresher for those acquainted with drawing, or an introduction for complete beginners. Cement the foundations of your drawing practise and learn to draw what you see, rather than what you think you see with pencil, ink and charcoal.

Six sessions, Tuesday 6.30-8.30pm, August 11–September 15. $135 – BYO drawing materials.

PAINTING

Capturing the dunes with Pauline Allomes:

Explore and gain inspiration from the Castlecliff sand dunes to create paintings and drawings through this five session course. To start, an excursion to the dunes is planned to sketch and photograph them, where you'll also visit Coast Care planting sites that help with dune stabilisation and attend a talk to gain some insight into the programme. You will then use the resources generated from this day to work on drawings and paintings over the next four weeks in any style and media you choose, with guidance from Pauline.

Five sessions, Saturday, August 8, 10am-2pm; Wednesday, August 12, 19, 26 and September 1, 6.30-9pm. $150 – BYO drawing/painting materials.

PAINTING

Figurative acrylic painting with Michael Haggie:

Wanting to work more with figures? Six weeks with Michael will help you on your way to explore many aspects of figurative painting using acrylics. Learn about composition, basic colour theory, paint mixing, application techniques and contrast through creating works on paper and canvas.

Six sessions, Thursday 6.30-8.30pm, August 13 – September 17. $135 – BYO painting supplies.

FLAX WEAVING

Raranga with Juanita Davis:

Create and explore raranga, traditional Māori flax-weaving, with Whanganui weaver Juanita Davis. This connective class will bind you together in experience and knowledge as you learn how to identify, harvest, prepare and weave harakeke, and the tikanga alongside the process. This class is suitable for beginners or those with some experience.

Five sessions, Sunday 1.30-4.30pm, August 30 – September 27. $125 – Some materials included.

SILVER JEWELLERY

Stone set rings with Craig Winton:

Learn the principles of silver jewellery construction with established local jeweller Craig Winton, creating your own stone-set sterling silver ring. This will teach you the basics skills of silver-smithing; including sawing, filing, soldering, texturing and more.

To personalise your ring, bring along your own stone to set in it. This does not have to be a precious stone, but could be a more creative or sentimental piece. Stones and cabochons will also be available to purchase through Craig. Course cost includes an allocated amount of silver for your ring — more silver will be available to purchase if required.

Saturday and Sunday 9-4.30pm. August 22 and 23. $275 – Silver supplied.

PHOTOGRAPHY

Photography for Beginners with Leigh Mitchell Anyon:

Is your digital camera and its menu perplexing you and holding you up from taking great photos? Learn more about it through tutorials and practical outdoor photography exercises, which will expand your camera confidence and creative photographic skills. I'll share creative techniques which I use in my own photography and basic steps using Photoshop to improve and fix your photos.

All levels welcome, each student will need to bring along their own digital camera.

Six sessions, Monday 6.30-9pm, August 24 – September 28. $165.

SEWING

How to take a pattern from a garment with Jenny Meade:

Come and learn how to create a pattern from a beloved garment to create a new version of it. Skills to learn for every level.

Four sessions, Tuesday 7-9pm, August 18 – September 8. $95 – BYO sewing machine.

EDIBLE PLANTS

Wild about weeds with Margi Keys:

Learn how to identify edible plants and weeds and make the most of your garden. Tutor Margi Keys opens up her own garden to show you how. Students will enjoy a salad and fresh herbal tea made with their findings at the end of class.

Saturday 2-4pm, September 26. $25.

GARDENING

Gardening for fun, food and flowers with Terry Dowdeswell:

A practical class to learn how to plan, plant and grow vegetables and flowers, following crops from seed to plate or vase. You will learn the basics, understand what plants need to grow well, and how to provide for this. You will also learn specific crops for the home garden according to season. Venues will vary as we visit home gardens and nurseries following growth and circumstance. Each lesson will leave you with something to take home, such as seeds sown, seedlings, cuttings or plants, and the knowledge to grow it.

Five sessions, 10am-1pm First Saturday of each month, August 1 – December 5. $95.

HOME BREWING– NEW COURSE!

Craft Beer 101 with Chris Hayton:

Keen to delve into the exciting world of craft brewing? Or just want to cut costs and make your own craft beer? Come along to this four-part workshop and follow the journey of a brew from grain to glass, learning the hows and whys of home brewing.

Four sessions, Saturday 1-3.30pm, September 5-26. $110 – Materials supplied.

DAIRY

Cheese making workshop with Gina Guigou:

Learn the skills and gain the hands-on experience required to make soft cheeses, such as feta, haloumi, mozzarella and ricotta. All ingredients supplied.

Saturday, 9am-3.30pm, September 12. $135.

CAJUN COOKING

Food from the bayou with Adam Wasiolek. Expand your culinary repertoire by immersing yourself in Cajun cuisine with chef Adam Wasiolek. Three lessons covering a full menu; entrees, mains and deserts. You will explore everything from gumbo to beignets and more giving you a true taste of the bayou.

Three sessions, Wednesdays 6-9pm, August 19 – September 2. $150.

ITALIAN COOKING

Pasta and gnocchi with Adam Wasiolek:

Leave pre-packaged pasta and gnocchi in the dust and come learn how to create your own from scratch in a fun filled evening with local chef Adam Wasiolek.

6-9pm, Wednesday, September 9. Entry by koha.

SPANISH– NEW COURSE!

Spanish 101 with Luis Solano:

A native speaker, Luis will introduce you to Spanish as spoken in Latin America. You will learn the tools to start tackling this wonderfully expressive language that is the second most-spoken home language in the world after Mandarin.

Five sessions, 6.45-8.15pm, Mondays August 3-31. $85.

FRENCH

French 101 with Luis Solano. Start learning the language of business and pleasure under the tutelage of Luis, in a friendly and supportive environment with like-minded people. Learn basic greetings, how to express your needs in everyday settings, read signs and posters in French, how to write a postcard in your new language and more.

Five sessions, 5-6.30pm, Mondays, August 3-31. $85.

DRIVING

Defensive driving with Sarah Bolland:

This defensive driving course provides training to help you become a better driver and reduce the time it takes to get your full licence. (You need to hold a NZ Learner Licence or Restricted Licence to take this course). A deposit of $30 must be paid to hold your place.

Four sessions, Monday 6-8pm, August 17, 24, 31 and September 7. $215.

YOGA

Gentle yoga for beginners with Amanda Burgess:

Yoga aims to unite the body, mind and spirit. Amanda's gentle style of yoga co-ordinates the breath with movement, and will introduce you to basic breathing techniques and postures. Through these you can work towards developing a relaxed and comfortable body and strengthening the respiratory system. Some of the benefits from doing so can include increased vitality, energy levels and peace of mind. Class includes warm-up and closing relaxation.

Six sessions, Monday 6-7.30pm, August 3–September 7. $60.

ORCHESTRA

Any instrument goes band with Bruce Jellyman:

Do you play an instrument? Do you sing? Then come along to this fun, crazy, eight-week course. The more musicians and singers, the more fun!

Eight sessions, Tuesday 7-8pm, August 4 – September 22. $85.

MONTHLY LIFE DRAWING

Life drawing with Sandra Morris:

Hone your life drawing skills in our monthly life drawing class. An un-tutored session supervised by Sandra Morris, the class will go through timed exercises to loosen your line and sharpen your skills through a variety of poses. Suitable for beginners and those with more experience. Participants must be over 16 to attend.

First Wednesday of every month, 6-8pm, September 2 and October 7. $10 per person, per class – bookings essential for each class.

PHILOSOPHY

Socrates meets Whanganui:

Socrates Cafes are gatherings held around the world where people from different backgrounds come together, exchange thoughtful ideas and experiences while embracing the over-arching idea that we learn more when we question, and when we question with others. No philosophical background is needed. It is about our own philosophies of life. This is not a debating club but about questioning, open-mindedness and challenging our own assumptions while listening to and respecting the views shared by others.

Please let us know in advance, by phone or email, if you will be attending.

10-11am, third Thursday of the month. August 20 and September 17. FREE.

