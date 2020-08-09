An inner city heritage building before and after restoration. Photos / Scott Flutey

Organisations, businesses, groups and individuals involved in heritage throughout the Whanganui, Ruapehu and Rangitikei Districts are encouraged to enter the Whanganui Regional Heritage Awards.

The awards were announced last week by the Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust to promote and celebrate heritage retention, conservation and education in the three districts. They are supported by Heritage New Zealand and it's hoped they'll lead to national heritage awards.

A naming rights sponsor has now been secured — DIZHUR Consulting which specialises in earthquake strengthening. Sponsorship supports the awards and Ann Petheric, co-manager of the awards has been thrilled with the support from local and national businesses. "It seems New Zealand is finally understanding the tremendous wealth and value of heritage to our communities and our economic and cultural future," she says.

A new award category has also been secured — Rural and Rangitikei which targets all rural areas within the three regions plus all of Rangitikei. The Arthur Wheeler Leedstown Trust is sponsoring this award.

Entries for the awards are now open and need to be received by August 31. Awards manager Helen Craig says, "We encourage early entries as the month will go fast and we don't want anyone missing out on receiving recognition for their commitment. We want everyone to enter the awards, no matter how small or large their project."

There are eight award categories ranging from homes, public and commercial buildings, rural buildings, public sites, tourism, seismic strengthening and even architecture that will become our future heritage. There is also an award for outstanding contribution to telling our heritage story and the trust hopes marae and churches will also enter the awards.

The supreme awards winner will receive a stunning glass artwork to keep and the trust is proceeding to work on that with local glass artists.

Award entries opened on August 1 and close on August 31.

The awards will be held every two years and full details are on the trust's website, including the entry form for the awards. www.whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz.