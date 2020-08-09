Nature Talks: What shapes our coast?

The navigability of the Whanganui River mouth and estuary was a major factor enabling the initial colonial settlement of Whanganui.

Subsequent development of the town and the region was aided by a wide range of river control works created during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, but these had environmental consequences.

In this month's Nature Talks, Dr Roger Shand, a coastal geomorphologist — someone who studies the form and functioning of coastal systems — will talk on "Geomorphological change in the vicinity of the Whanganui River mouth: 1840–2020".

He will describe these river-control features and the responses of the terrestrial, tidal and marine environments to them. He will show how the present configurations of the lower Whanganui River and adjacent coast bear the imprint of these works, and how they are the source of some current environmental issues.

Dr Shand's talk has added significance, given a likely rise in sea levels, coastal erosion, changes in river-borne sediment supply, and probable additional engineering works designed to further control the river.

It is fitting therefore that this talk takes place during Conservation Week, as these changes will also likely affect the plants, animals and microorganisms living on the coast.

Conservation not only involves protecting species, but also their habitats and those processes that shape them. Come to the talk and learn more.

Dr Shand will talk in the Davis Lecture Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, on Tuesday, August 18, at 7.30pm. Entry is free.

Nature Talks is a series of bimonthly meetings organised by three local environmental groups — the Wanganui Museum Botanical Group, Birds New Zealand (Whanganui Region) and the Whanganui branch of Forest & Bird — in conjunction with the Whanganui Regional Museum.

The talks are given on the third Tuesday of every second month. For more information contact Colin Ogle (robcol.ogle@xtra.co.nz).