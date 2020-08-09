

The Owner's Manual: Your Spine

Congratulations. You are the proud owner of a Spinal Column Model S20. It is unique to you. Somewhere on the packaging you should be able to tell how old it is. If the wrapper around you is rather wrinkly, then it is probably a used model. If you are smooth on the outside and somewhat blemished by spots, it's a pubescent model. If you go back to the manufacturer, otherwise known as Progenitor Mater, you should be able to find out some of the performance of past models. The good news is that if your line of spines that were designated Family were defective, you have a good chance of building for yourself a very good advanced model, despite your history. It is most important that the master computer, or Brain, does not run programs we call Pessimistic Processes.

If you happen to own the Politician line of spine models, you may find you are missing your spine. This is a production error and so please return to your Constituency for advice on how to develop one. Those models affected seem to be WP units.

If you look at the owner's manual that should have come with your model, there should be some instructions on how to use yours and get the best out of it. Unfortunately many of you arrived without the relevant documentation, or you had the instructions, but didn't choose to read them. That's okay. We have trained technicians available to teach and instruct you. They are called physios.

The first thing to do, when you test out your Spine Model S20, is to learn how NOT to move it. The clever thing about this beautifully engineered piece of kit is that it is resilient, sturdy and it repairs itself. A Canadian biomechanics working group found comparable animal models only give a finite number of bends before its discs began to show wear, so if you get to 15,000 bends be particularly vigilant. This is nothing to be alarmed about because as you see in the manual, it is designed to act like a solid block of concrete when under load. So the great news is that if you use your back as designed by bracing it, bending through the hips and knees, and keeping loads you lift as close to your body as you can, you will spare your spine for its reasonable lifetime as stated in the warranty. The manufacturer cannot guarantee the product, however, if it is used in ways that violate the sensible mechanics it was designed for.

Please note that the Spinal Model S20 is a moveable piece of equipment and is designed to move as well. There is no need to fear movement. The one proviso that must be observed however, is that bending forwards and twisting together whilst lifting heavily are not covered under the warranty. As such, we as spinal advisers and experts would like to speak to industries and workplaces that utilise people's spines to make their shareholders money. Your work tasks would do well to take into account the good mechanical workings of each worker's spine. They don't respond well to hundreds of repetitions of bending daily over the years. These spines that work hard for you are also whole people, who would like to enjoy their lives outside of their beloved workplaces, during and outside of their working lifespan.

As advocates for the good use of the Spine Model S20, physios would like to endorse the safe work practices and techniques as endorsed by ourselves and our excellent colleagues, the occupational therapists. It is hoped that the spine and related body parts are taken into careful consideration by industries, above the quest for margins and profit, after all without the aforementioned body parts working for you, you have no industry.

Operating the Spine Model S20 that you are the proud owner of, it is also important when it is being used that it is held in positions to allow best functioning of the rest of you.

When sitting, it is recommended that it is not run in this mode for longer than 30 minutes without disengaging the Seated Mode. This will allow many happy years of use. You need only disengage for mere moments then you can immediately restart the Seated Mode.

When exercising with loads and resistance training, it is imperative that the owner of the spine learns to develop Super Stiffness Mode, which allows the spine to form the same solid foundation as a well built building. It is when this fails, that injury is highly likely, so ensure when you are running the Heavy Loading Training Modes, you are in possession of the best advice. A good rule of thumb for your spine model, is that many accessory devices you notice marketed on your television screen are highly unlikely to be good for it, especially if the phrases "if you call now" or "results guaranteed" are in use. In fact the people at Progenitor Mater know best, and have deemed that outside applications and apparatus not approved by the company will void the warranty if used.

If your Spine Model S20 should malfunction, or become damaged, report to your nearest repair facility where a physio will assess and commence a programme of repair. It is important to know that because of the complexity and intricate design of the current model, the repair process is exactly that — a process. It takes time to rebuild. In spinal mechanics, there are no quick fixes. If damage occurs, the structural abilities and motor controls must be rebuilt with instruction, by the owner, as this is the only known way to achieve the best possible outcome, apart from back to base repairs done by expert technicians, or surgeons.

A page from the owner's manual of Spinal Column Model S20. Photo / Getty Images

We hope that you enjoy the many years of use that you will get from your Spinal Model S20.

As technology and science develop, we will provide updates for your model, as it is our obligation to keep up with progress.