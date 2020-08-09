

Sport Whanganui says almost 500 pieces of recycled sports equipment have been donated as part of the recycled sports gear initiative REPLAY.

REPLAY is an initiative designed to reuse and recycle sports equipment to create opportunities for tamariki to be active.

Sport Whanganui led the initiative locally, cleaning and distributing sports gear to schools in the region.

A pack contains a ball, bag, chalk, cones and instructions to allow children to create an environment to encourage them to be active.

Ross Kinnerley, who proudly facilitates this initiative says, "It is a privilege to be able to create opportunities for youth to be active by donating sports gear ensuring it is put to good use and in the hands of a young person in need."

To celebrate receiving close to 500 pieces of equipment Sport Whanganui is holding a competition to celebrate this milestone.

To enter, donate a piece of sports equipment and write your name and phone number on it (example as pictured). Sport Whanganui will collect the details before distributing and the 500th and 510th piece of equipment will win a Sport Whanganui stainless steel drink bottle.

Sport Whanganui encourages the community to support this initiative by donating to one of the designated REPLAY bins at Rebel Sport, Hunting and Fishing, Whanganui High School or Whanganui Collegiate School.

If you have any inquiries please contact Ross Kinnerley at Sport Whanganui on 027 302 4042 or rossk@sportwhangaui.co.nz