

By Lyn Pearson

By providing local educational sites with fruit trees (up to three per year) and sessions on how to care for them, the Fruit Trees in Schools (FTiS) project builds on the healthy-eating principles promoted in children's education today.

Practical environmental learning, understanding of plant growth and a basic understanding of the world we all live in happens through discussions during planting.

Students say, "There are worms in the soil!" and ask, "Are they good?" They also ask, "Are flowers needed before fruit trees have fruit?"

They are thinking about the ecology of life for a fruit tree.

Teachers and other staff say children care more for a tree they have helped plant and nurture.

FTiS began in 2008. Sustainable Whanganui Trust (SWT) decided an ongoing source of fruit for primary school pupils was needed with the demise of HeHa (Healthy Eating Healthy Action).

FTiS fits well with SWT's kaupapa of building resilient, environmentally sustainable communities.

Donna Mummery and Sara Dickon secured funding from PowerCo and Whanganui District Council (WDC). Trees and expertise came from supporters Melinda Hatherly and Murray Jones of TreeLife NZ.

The project has continued with support from WDC's Community Contracts, Mark Christensen of Heritage Food Crops Research Trust, and Melinda and Murray's pruning workshops.

In the last 12 years, FTiS has planted apple, stone fruit and citrus trees at more than 40 educational premises in and near Whanganui.

Knowledge and help on how to care for the trees, including pruning, has been made freely available.

This year has been a bit different. By the time schools were back after lockdown, most tree nurseries had few plants left.

So the focus now is pruning, mulching and planning for the future.

Supervised by Z'del Hopkins-Dalley, Ayden Ledgerwood prunes a dead branchlet from Aranui School's plum tree last week.

At Aranui School on Tuesday last week I witnessed great co-operation.

It was a lovely experience talking to the children all about why we prune. How trees grow, drip lines, caring for trees and even photosynthesis.

I also loved hearing all the caring positive comments in the playground as I continued pruning on my own.