Work continues at the third incarnation of Space Studio and Gallery, with toilets being added last week and more work to follow.

But it's business as usual with exhibitions on display and a music performance planned for August 29. Taking the stage will be Kupe, a local musician of renown, continuing the tradition of using Space as a performance venue as well as an art gallery.

Sarah Williams started having gigs in her first Space Gallery in Taupo Quay then "spread her wings more" after moving the gallery to the corner of Taupo Quay and St Hill St. Now, in the large building further up St Hill St she has a dedicated performance area, complete with stage.

"We can set up seating and there are some lovely industrial touches there too, which give a bit of a nod to the history of the building," says Sarah.

Performances started there last year and this year was a June sound session with Terry Sarten and John Scudder - "our first event post lockdown".

"Kupe performed with us last year for his EP release, and that went really well."

The EP was the end-of-year project for Kupe's music degree.

"It was a good opportunity to produce work so I did a four-track EP," he says.

Kupe started his music degree in Auckland.

"My wife got a job in Wellington so we transferred. I did my second semester at Massey then took a year off, teaching technology at Tawa College."

Kupe returned to Auckland for a semester then moved back to Wellington and studied extra-murally.

"I finished the year, recorded my EP here in Whanganui in the studio at Nga Tai o te Awa ... then my family and I moved back to Whanganui. We've been a few places, I've gained a Bachelor of Musical Arts and now I'm doing my graduate diploma in secondary school teaching, extra-murally through Massey."

And his music continues. Kupe hopes to do more performing and recording next year.

At Space, Sarah is looking forward to many more gigs in the event space.

"They can be expected every last Saturday of the month," she says. "We've started doing ticketing through Eventbrite but people can go to our website.

"Now we're in the space we can use events to bring people through the gallery as well. It gives another reason to come to the building.

We're finding people will come along to see a specific musician and they'll end up engaging with the art, not really expecting to. They may not have been in an art gallery before so it's breaking down barriers, making it a friendly place for people to come and hang out.

"That's the ultimate goal, for Space to become a multi-dimensional venue for lots of different arts and performances. It's always been the dream."

Kupe did his teaching placement at City College and would like to see secondary school students at Space.

"That's probably one thing I've enjoyed about Whanganui — exposure to new environments. That's what guided me to the places I've been and are going with my music," he says.

Sarah says the performance space is big enough to make it rewarding for the musician but intimate enough for the audience to be able to engage with the performer.

"It's a niche thing for Whanganui and I've had quite a lot of feedback from musicians about having a 'listening' audience," she says. "There is genuine community support here."