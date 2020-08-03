There are books at the Hakeke Community Centre and Library and there are plenty of regular book borrowers, but the centre is a lot more than that.

Centre co-ordinator Lorraine Sheenagh says it's also a lot about the programmes they run.

Just started at Hakeke Community Centre and Library is a writing programme.

"It has been designed and developed by Chris, one of our volunteers," says Lorraine, who is keen on using strengths and skills of the volunteers.

The creative writing programme runs every Thursday from 10.30am for an hour until October 1.

The centre just initiated a homework group which runs every Wednesday from 3pm to 5pm during term time. The group is managed by volunteers Margaret and Jeanette, who provide the children with a drink, a piece of fruit and activities when they have finished.

"We've got a craft group on a Wednesday morning," says Lorraine.

It starts at 9.30am and "is very, very popular", says Jeanette.

"There have been times when I have turned up and it's so busy and noisy," says Lorraine.

They have had up to 30 people attend. It's the type of group where younger people come to learn knitting and other skills from older people, so far all women. A lot of the knitters knit for charity.

"Our whole purpose is alleviating loneliness in the community, as well as being a library hub, so we want to get as many programmes up and running to cater for as many diverse needs and demographics as we can," says Lorraine.

"The volunteers who walk through the door are the ones who make it happen."

She says they will suggest something and very soon someone has run with the idea and started a programme. The centre has about 22 volunteers.

"When there's enthusiasm, all sorts of stuff comes out," says Jeanette. "We don't know where it's going to lead."

"We started as Whanganui Advocacy and Support Trust and over the course of a year and a half we've turned into Hakeke Community Centre and Library because of the things we offer and the needs that have arisen," says Lorraine.

The centre also has a community garden tended by one of the volunteers, although others donate seeds and help out with weeding.

Every weekday is busy with groups and activities like Kids' Storytime (Mondays from 9.30am) and Book Explorers' Club (last Monday of the month from 10.30am), mah jong and Ccribbage every Tuesday from 10am, the Mums and Bubs Group every second Friday from 11am, and more.

"We've got a downstairs area where we are trying to start a Recovery Resource Room," says Lorraine.

The centre has bellydancing on Friday nights and for three nights a week the community room is used by Etco, the electrical training company, for apprenticeship night classes.

Margaret has been volunteering at the centre since it opened and is in charge of Kids' Storytime and the adult book group.

The buildings are owned by Marie Butturini and the centre is managed by Jane Bilderbeck.

"The whole idea of a community centre and a hub was Marie's ... she has been so supportive of the way we're growing," says Lorraine.

Friendly, warm, social and busy, that's the Hakeke Community Centre and Library.