

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Community session to create the Sarjeant redevelopment site wall artworks

When: Thursday, August 6, 10.30am-12.30pm and 2pm-4pm.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay, Whanganui.

Details: Free. Enquiries to 06 349 0506 (more sessions to be announced).

MARY MACKILLOP FEAST DAY

What: A prayer and afternoon tea in honour of Mary MacKillop.

When: Saturday, August 8, 2pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

IRISH MUSIC

What: Whanganui's own Irish band, O'Durkins. All your Irish favourites.

When: Sunday, August 9, midday to 1.30pm.

Where: Grand Hotel, Rosie's Corner Bar.

GREEN DRINKS

What: an information session on the cannabis legislation and control referendum. Margi Keys will present information from a variety of sources and facilitate discussion. All are welcome at Green Drinks and entry is FREE. Come along to meet and mix with other environmentally/sustainably-minded individuals, business people and organisations in Whanganui. Nothing to do with the Green Party, just great Green People.

When: Tuesday, August 11, 5.30pm.

Where: Stellar Bar and Restaurant - entrance off Taupo Quay. Large function room is round to the right of the bar at the back.

DVD EVENING

What: The Lunchbox. Mumbai's lunchbox delivery system transports thousands of meals every day from kitchens to offices. Just one in a million lunchboxes is ever delivered to the wrong address. This is the story of that one lunchbox.

When: Wednesday, August 12, 6.30pm. Koha. Supper provided.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

THIS WE BELIEVE…

What: With Te Ahi Kaa(Young Catholics from Palmerston North Diocese) who will share their ideas and beliefs.

When: Thursday, August 13, 7pm-9pm. Koha.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

LITURGY

What: Blessed are the Peacemakers.

When: Sunday, August 16, 4pm-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, will challenge us to look with fresh eyes, with gospel eyes, at current social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue welcomed. With Sr Rita Cahill rsj

When: Wednesday, August 19, 4.30pm-6pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

INTERSCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

What: 30th Aranui Interschool Cross Country with about 540 children from 35 primary schools in the wider Whanganui area, including Waverley, Ohakune and Hunterville.

When: Tuesday, September 15, starting at 12.40pm. (Cancellation date is Thursday, September 17).

Where: Aranui School, Aranui Ave, Castlecliff.

ON NOW

ARTS SOCIETY EXHIBITION

What: Varied work by members in this annual exhibition.

When: Throughout August. Saturday and Monday, 10am-2pm.

Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Place.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Sara McIntyre – Observations Of A Rural Nurse: photography exhibition.

When: Till October 18.

What: Together Alone: Works from the collection exploring human connections in a post-lockdown world.

When: Till November 8.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 349 0506.

What: Lighting The Fire: Whanganui Potters From The Sarjeant Collection.

When: Till October 4.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery above the i-Site, Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 349 0506.

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: In A Gallery: Lots, Lost — a reprise of selected works by Marty Vreede. In Gallery 85: Uncertainty — new works by Wi Taepa, created during his residency at the Glasgow Street Art Centre. In The Corridor — Tineke Paurini — Pattern, Colour.

When: Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 8pm. Other days by appointment, and any time when the flags are out.

Where: A Gallery & Gallery 85, 85 Glasgow St.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 027 629 2545.

REGULAR

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for beginners.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Jacqueline on 021 135 9948 or find us on Facebook.

EUCHRE AND HOUSIE

What: Great fun, all welcome.

When: Tuesdays, 1pm start.

Where: Gonville / Castlecliff Bowling Club, 15 Caius Ave.

Details: Janice 345 6286.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: Group meets 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir

When: Thursdays 7.30pm-9.15pm (Rehearsals)

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome. For information, phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body and mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org.

When: Thursdays, 5.30pm-7pm.

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Other activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come along and join a friendly group. Enquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 927 5118.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5636.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING - ADULTS

What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club classes for fun, friendship and fitness.

When: Mondays 8-10pm, Fridays at 7.30pm-10pm.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING - CHILDREN

What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club classes for children aged 7 and over.

When: Fridays, 7.30pm–8.30pm

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: Parents welcome to join too. For further information contact glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 027 343 2160.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy - email kgreensides@hotmail.com