SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Community session to create the Sarjeant redevelopment site wall artworks
When: Thursday, August 6, 10.30am-12.30pm and 2pm-4pm.
Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay, Whanganui.
Details: Free. Enquiries to 06 349 0506 (more sessions to be announced).
MARY MACKILLOP FEAST DAY
What: A prayer and afternoon tea in honour of Mary MacKillop.
When: Saturday, August 8, 2pm.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.
Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au
IRISH MUSIC
What: Whanganui's own Irish band, O'Durkins. All your Irish favourites.
When: Sunday, August 9, midday to 1.30pm.
Where: Grand Hotel, Rosie's Corner Bar.
GREEN DRINKS
What: an information session on the cannabis legislation and control referendum. Margi Keys will present information from a variety of sources and facilitate discussion. All are welcome at Green Drinks and entry is FREE. Come along to meet and mix with other environmentally/sustainably-minded individuals, business people and organisations in Whanganui. Nothing to do with the Green Party, just great Green People.
When: Tuesday, August 11, 5.30pm.
Where: Stellar Bar and Restaurant - entrance off Taupo Quay. Large function room is round to the right of the bar at the back.
DVD EVENING
What: The Lunchbox. Mumbai's lunchbox delivery system transports thousands of meals every day from kitchens to offices. Just one in a million lunchboxes is ever delivered to the wrong address. This is the story of that one lunchbox.
When: Wednesday, August 12, 6.30pm. Koha. Supper provided.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.
Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au
THIS WE BELIEVE…
What: With Te Ahi Kaa(Young Catholics from Palmerston North Diocese) who will share their ideas and beliefs.
When: Thursday, August 13, 7pm-9pm. Koha.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.
Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au
LITURGY
What: Blessed are the Peacemakers.
When: Sunday, August 16, 4pm-5pm.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.
TUI MOTU GROUP
What: Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, will challenge us to look with fresh eyes, with gospel eyes, at current social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue welcomed. With Sr Rita Cahill rsj
When: Wednesday, August 19, 4.30pm-6pm.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.
Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au
INTERSCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
What: 30th Aranui Interschool Cross Country with about 540 children from 35 primary schools in the wider Whanganui area, including Waverley, Ohakune and Hunterville.
When: Tuesday, September 15, starting at 12.40pm. (Cancellation date is Thursday, September 17).
Where: Aranui School, Aranui Ave, Castlecliff.
ON NOW
ARTS SOCIETY EXHIBITION
What: Varied work by members in this annual exhibition.
When: Throughout August. Saturday and Monday, 10am-2pm.
Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Place.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Sara McIntyre – Observations Of A Rural Nurse: photography exhibition.
When: Till October 18.
What: Together Alone: Works from the collection exploring human connections in a post-lockdown world.
When: Till November 8.
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.
Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 349 0506.
What: Lighting The Fire: Whanganui Potters From The Sarjeant Collection.
When: Till October 4.
Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery above the i-Site, Taupo Quay.
Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 349 0506.
A GALLERY & GALLERY 85
What: In A Gallery: Lots, Lost — a reprise of selected works by Marty Vreede. In Gallery 85: Uncertainty — new works by Wi Taepa, created during his residency at the Glasgow Street Art Centre. In The Corridor — Tineke Paurini — Pattern, Colour.
When: Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 8pm. Other days by appointment, and any time when the flags are out.
Where: A Gallery & Gallery 85, 85 Glasgow St.
Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 027 629 2545.
REGULAR
CAMERA CLUB
When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.
Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.
COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI
What: Fun drumming, suitable for beginners.
When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.
Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).
Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Jacqueline on 021 135 9948 or find us on Facebook.
EUCHRE AND HOUSIE
What: Great fun, all welcome.
When: Tuesdays, 1pm start.
Where: Gonville / Castlecliff Bowling Club, 15 Caius Ave.
Details: Janice 345 6286.
FLORAL ART
What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.
When: Group meets 1st Tuesday of the month.
Where: Riverside Christian Church, Mathieson St.
Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.
LYRIC SINGERS
What: Mixed voice choir
When: Thursdays 7.30pm-9.15pm (Rehearsals)
Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.
Details: New members welcome. For information, phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).
MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE
What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body and mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org.
When: Thursdays, 5.30pm-7pm.
Details: Clare 021 0622 120.
PETRE 60s UP
What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Other activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.
When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.
Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.
Details: Come along and join a friendly group. Enquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 927 5118.
RIVER CITY ARTISTS
What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.
When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5636.
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING - ADULTS
What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club classes for fun, friendship and fitness.
When: Mondays 8-10pm, Fridays at 7.30pm-10pm.
Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.
Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING - CHILDREN
What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club classes for children aged 7 and over.
When: Fridays, 7.30pm–8.30pm
Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.
Details: Parents welcome to join too. For further information contact glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 027 343 2160.
SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP
What: Lose weight and keep it off.
When: Tuesdays, 5pm.
Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.
Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.
WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP
What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.
Details: Jill 021 1152243.
YOGA CLASSES
What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.
When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.
Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.
Cost: $10 per class.
Contact: Kathy - email kgreensides@hotmail.com