Community artworks will decorate the Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment site at Pukenamu, Queen's Park.

The gallery is ringed by a 2 metre high wooden wall which is more than 200 metres long.

The wall will be in place for the 32 months the redevelopment project is set to take place and while the wood is currently a gleaming white, it will soon be adorned with striking artworks by local artists and the community; as well as information about the project and images from the Sarjeant's nationally significant permanent collection.



The Sarjeant Gallery invites everyone in Whanganui to be part of the community component of decorating the site wall by booking into one of the painting workshops at the gallery listed below.

The community contribution to the redevelopment wall will take up about 35 metres and will be a massive patchwork of colourful paintings by the adults and children of Whanganui, for Whanganui. To help link the works together a colour palette and a theme of birds, insects, flowers and plants has been selected.

The Sarjeant will host 10 painting workshops in the education room at Sarjeant on the Quay. These workshops are free of charge and no experience is necessary. The Sarjeant Gallery will provide all materials. Please book in now. The gallery wishes as many people as possible please take part.



To book a place please phone (06) 349 0506 or email info@sarjeant.org.nz with name, age, contact number, number of participants, preferred session date and time.

■ Thursday, August 6

10.30am-12.30pm - public

2pm-4pm -public

■ Friday, August 7

10.30am-12.30pm - public

2pm-4pm - public

■ Saturday, August 8

10.30am-12.30pm - family and kids

2pm-4pm - family and kids

You can work on a board together as a family or paint an individual board.

■ Tuesday, August 11

10.30am-12.30pm - public

3.30pm-4.30pm - kids (age 5-18)

■ Friday, August 14

10.30-12.30pm - public

2-4pm - public

■ Saturday, August 15

10.30am-12.30pm - family and kids

2pm-4pm - family and kids

You can work on a board together as a family or paint an individual board.

■ Sunday, August 23

10.30am-12.30pm - public

2pm-4pm - public

■ Tuesday, August 25

10.30am-12.30pm - public

3.30pm-4.30 - kids (age 5-18)

■ Wednesday, August 26

3.30pm-4.30pm - kids (age 5-18)

■ Thursday, August 27

10.30am-12.30pm - public