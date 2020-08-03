Monday was Scouts Scarf Day.

Marked since the Scouting movement's centenary in 2007, the occasion requires Scouts to wear their scarf for the day.

Assistant group leader of St Johns Scout Group, Bill Charnock, who also works fulltime in the Chronicle classified advertising team and mans the front desk, wore a selection of scarves from his large collection. Bill collects Scout scarves and badges.

The scarves he wore for the photo are scarves he has been entitled to wear over the years and represent a Jamboree in Australia, his membership of the Baden-Powell Guild, his time as a zone Cub leader, one from a Gang Show, one he wore when he represented New Zealand at the World Jamboree in Chelmsford, Essex, UK, and one scarf proving his membership of the 1st Gilwell Scout Troop as a trained leader.