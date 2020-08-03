The winner of this year's Whanganui Smokefree Tangata Beats competition has been announced, winning a prize package from the Rockshop and going into the national selection pool for the event's live national final.

The top prize in Smokefree Tangata Beats from the Whanganui region went to Dennihe and Toa from Whanganui High School.

After already taking out top spot in this year's Smokefreerockquest Solo-Duo category for the Whanganui region, Year 13 student Dennihe Edwards (piano, vocals) and Year 11 student Toa Tawhitapou (vocals) went one step further, taking out the regional Smokefree Tangata Beats first place by focusing on the things that are important to them.

"We represented our culture by wearing Ei," said Dennihe. "We write songs for our teenage friends and their trials. We want to write relatable songs for our audience."

Smokefree Tangata Beats is run alongside Smokefreerockquest with a focus on the unique cultural identity of Aotearoa New Zealand and the South Pacific. Entrants are encouraged to explore and celebrate the ways in which identity and culture is woven into the contemporary music they are writing.

The competing bands and solo/duos in each region have submitted video entries for consideration in this year's competition, an adaptation to the usual process due to earlier 2020 restrictions around public gatherings.

Reflecting on the programme, founder and director Glenn Common says that although Smokefree Tangata Beats works within a competitive framework, the main thing is participation.

"To be able to provide a platform for young people to share their voice is very meaningful. Music is such a fantastic channel for self-expression, and Smokefree Tangata Beats, alongside Smokefreerockquest, creates a supportive environment in which this can be shared amongst friends, whānau and the community."

The finalists announcement will be on August 7, with these acts then competing live at the national final held at Epsom Girls Grammar in Auckland on September 11.