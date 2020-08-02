Jessica Allan , Actress

"I want to direct," Jessica Allan told me. She has a play in mind and has visualised the costumes and makeup already. She sounds really well organised as she told me her strategy for overseeing a production and, yes, as a director you are ultimately responsible for every aspect of a production. "I'd have a spreadsheet with every job on it so people would know what was required of them."

Born and raised in Palmerston North, Jessica became interested in theatre while at secondary school, playing a part in Romeo and Juliet. Also, as part of a school assignment, she delivered a monologue from Hamlet - 'To be or not to be' - dressed as a bumble bee. Yes, she does have a quirky sense of humour.

Jessica continued her involvement with Shakespearean productions in Whanganui, taking part as a courtier in The Tempest and as Gratiano in The Merchant of Venice. Her friendship with Shakespearean director Karen Craig was an added bonus when they appeared together in the recent Repertory Theatre one-act plays Doggies.

It's not the first time Jessica has contributed to a Rep production as she was the rehearsal pianist for Dick Whittington and His Cat. She also helped out in wardrobe and backstage for Dick Whittington, and also multi-tasked for the one acts.

The cast of Repertory's recent one act plays, 'Deckchairs'. Photo / Reuben Janes

"I'd like more young adults to get involved in theatre. It's fun and it's social," Jessica said.

She's right, of course, so why not come along and join us?



See you there — soon I hope.