If there was one thing that someone could have taught me when trying to battle the destructive thoughts in my head years ago, it would have been some brief education around basic neuro science and "semantics".

I've had plenty of counselling and "therapy" over the years but it was neuro science that really put me in the driver's seat of my own life.

Some simple education combined with some basic practices could have saved me and my family years of distress and disruptiveness. However, I can't change the past but I can use it as leverage for any future bumps in the road, plus the added bonus of being able to pass this on to others who want to know.

In my life I have been told by many that it's not okay to be so emotional! Ha! Well quantum science begs to differ and turns out that being aware of our emotions is key to our mental/emotional/physical and spiritual wellbeing. Also turns out that our feeling centre is our "heart" and it has more neural pathways in than our brain.

We've been fed a bit of a lie in that it's our feelings that can more effectively shift our thinking rather than the other way around. Obviously the key is to have a degree of awareness, without which we can't take the next step of regulating ourselves, if that's what's needed.

As a mindset coach it's my role to offer support and techniques that assist us in moving past some of those destructive emotions that keep us stuck in a recognised pattern.

I don't encourage people to tell me their "story" or the context of their stress, because the past is not where the answers are.

The past is the WHY but the past can't offer the HOW to move forward, only the present moment can. I appreciate that it can be difficult to break patterns of a lifetime, even when we recognise that what we are doing or not doing is destructive for us.

I like to think of this "stuckness" like an addiction and in order to let go of something we don't want, we need to start with knowing what we do want.

As a coach I get to hear and see the fear of the need to let go in order for something new to come in.

However it's also why people come to see me, to talk about "letting go" of the feelings which might be getting in the way of their happiness.

We didn't learn how to drive a car by simply reading about it, watching others, or constantly talking about how much we wanted to do it! We had to jump behind the wheel and start doing it. It's the same process when we know we need to change something in our lives to improve our wellbeing, and only by taking either a step or a leap into unknown territory can lasting change and new habits form.

