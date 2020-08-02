August 7 is the first Friday of the month, and the Musicians Club will be serving up another feast of live music, hospitality and community spirit.

This is an opportunity for local musicians and music lovers of all persuasions to gather to celebrate who we are and the music we make and to learn from each other.

This month Geoff Culverwell and Robert Kingi return to the stage as DoubleClick to headline a line-up that includes local talents the Timon Maxey Band and singer/songwriter Richard Littlejohn as well as the "unusual suspects" who "write their names on the board" to perform the music they want to share with an appreciative audience.

DoubleClick, based on the Kapiti Coast, describe their music as "half man half machine" to underline their use of music technology to create loops of rhythm and melody.

Advertisement

But don't think for a moment that these are technical nerds playing music. Just the opposite: these are masterful musicians having fun and entertaining audiences referencing Latin, jazz and soul grooves.

You will hear the beautiful trumpet sounds of multi-instrumentalist Culverwell, as well as his vocal interpretations, flute and percussions. Kingi adds bass lines, harmonies and adventurous guitar solos. Two musicians creating a whole lotta sweet sounds!

More than anything, Fridaynui @ themusiciansclub is about demonstrating how live music enriches our community. It's always an adventurous evening of musical variety, and everyone is welcome.

The venue in itself is extraordinary, as the club are custodians of what was originally the Whanganui Museum, now known as the Musicians Club Hall at 65 Drews Ave.

Doors open at 7pm, with memberships available at the door. General admission is $15, with members paying $10.

If you have never been to the club, this Friday is a good time to check it out. We hope to see you there.