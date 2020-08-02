Amid the calm and rural tranquillity of Papaiti, where piwakawaka and tui flit through the trees, where kereru soar and the river makes its unhurried way to the city ... there is rubbish!

At a number of places on the riverbank, there is refuse strewn from top to bottom.

Parallel to Papaiti Rd, a cycle path runs alongside the river: a path wide enough for a vehicle.

There are obvious points where a car, ute or small truck has driven off the road, on to the cycle track and then to a spot where someone has offloaded a pile of rubbish down the bank. Recent tyre tracks remain as evidence.

Access left by the builders of the cycleway has been blocked, but there are other places where a vehicle can leave the road and drive to the riverbank.

Advertisement

There are three obvious dumping sites, one much worse than the others, and the presence of rolled fencing wire with battens attached indicates a rural origin for at least some of the refuse. Garden rubbish has recently been dumped on top and old whiteware lies rusting further down the bank.

A roll of fencing wire and battens and other rubbish indicates a rural origin for this pile of refuse. Photo / Paul Brooks

A resident discovered the mess and called the council, thinking, quite rightly, they should know about it and they would have the people and tools to clean it up. After some time a man and a truck turned up.

"We hopped in his truck and drove down here and I showed him where it was. So they know all about it. That was more than a month ago."

The resident was the second person to report the dumping problem, according to the truck driver.

The job was apparently too big for one man, and access might have to be from the river, so the truck driver left.

Council compliance operations manager Warrick Zander says: "The council's compliance team is aware of the illegal rubbish dumped over a steep bank near Papaiti. Because of the location of the rubbish, retrieval is complicated and a contractor with specialist equipment has had to be sourced."

The rubbish is expected to be removed next week he says.

Measures have been put in place to prevent any further dumping at this location. However, it appears illegal dumping has continued further down the cycle track.

Advertisement

"It is disappointing that some individuals continue to dump rubbish in this area and not dispose of it correctly.

"The recovery of rubbish from a location like this, where access is limited, creates a significant cost to the council and ratepayers.

"If anyone has information about the illegal rubbish dumping, please call the compliance team on 06 349 0001."