How's this for an election campaign slogan?

We promise to fix what's broken, leave what is not and try not to let our egos get in the way of good government.

Obviously a lot more could be said, but it would be a good start. The same slogan could apply to local government.

It's election year, in case you'd forgotten. So much else has diverted our attention from our democratic right to choose our parliamentary leaders for the next three years.

Whoever is in charge controls the country's purse, and that purse is filled by us, the taxpayers. That's our responsibility. We provide the money to run the country. We do that by working and paying taxes. For most of us that means paying the full amount owed. What we are looking for is someone who takes the responsibility of all that money and where it came from seriously.

Of course, there is more to government than the Budget and we will hear all about that as the election approaches.

There will be party policies and platforms, as well as the goals and beliefs of each individual candidate and what they are prepared to do if they get or hold on to the job as our representative.

Getting or retaining the job as Member of Parliament is obviously worthwhile, with a very nice salary, multiple perks and a substantial pension for life if you manage to hang on to the job for nine years (three terms).

To get such a job you would promise all sorts of things in the way of personal performance and full answerability to the electorate. From now until polling day we will be subjected to a lot of words from our candidates, words which will have to convert to actions by the elected winner after September.

But how often does that happen and how much can we rely on the promises of local candidates?

Remember, most of our parliamentary hopefuls belong to a political party and their policies may not allow or endorse the ambitious personal promises of party members.

That means, listen to our candidates but be aware that what they promise may not necessarily happen: not because they're lying, but because obstacles beyond their political control may block the road of good intentions.

It is not the purpose of this editorial to promote any party or candidate above another, certainly not now when we are within the three month period before polling day, but my message is simple.

Enrol to vote if you are eligible. It is important and you don't need me to tell you why. Listen to your candidates, meet them if you can and hear what they have to say. Make a decision based on what you believe they can do or what they have already done.

Vote on polling day as is your right: a right earned by courageous ancestors. Accept the decision of the electorate, and, if the vote did not go the way you hoped, there will be another in three years.

■ ■ ■ ■ ■

A friend recently reminded me of the benefits of organised debating. Some schools still encourage the art but in general it seems to have been lost under an overwhelming refuse tip of abuse and single-mindedness.

Debating is an art that teaches skills we could all use in our daily lives. Things like researching, listening, thinking and critical argument, as well as the obvious skill of public speaking.

As I remember from my debating days, we were given a theme and told to argue for or against, sometimes against our own natural instincts. It taught us to think from an opposing viewpoint, which made us aware that conflicting arguments are not always invalid.

Nowadays there are local, regional and national competitions for secondary school students, and, of course, universities continue to foster strong debating clubs.

With the art still thriving at an educational level, why are there so few adults prepared to embrace debating skills in the "real world"? Is social media a cess pit of uninformed invective and bullying purely because the people involved were not made aware of debating when they were at school?

Think how much more enlightened they would be were they able to listen to opposing points of view before spewing their venom online? Imagine being able to check your facts, saving yourself the embarrassment of filling posts with easily refutable nonsense? Imagine being able to tell the difference between well-researched material and knee-jerk rubbish? There would be fewer conspiracy theorists and a lot more intelligent, informed, engaged people.

In this crazy world of populist leaders and off-the-cuff, uninformed rhetoric, we need more people able to think beyond the obvious, able to converse without the need for "followers", able to speak truth, not lies, and able to tell the difference.

We need debaters, not angry people wrapped up in their own ideology and intent on destroying opposing ideas. The world, and especially politics, need not be a bloody battlefield. Consider it more a sport, with halftime and oranges and a handshake at the conclusion of the match.



Perhaps it's too much to ask for ... like world peace.