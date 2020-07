The Whanganui River was frothing at the mouth last Thursday, as incoming tide and high winds conspired to batter the mole with big waves and send water, driftwood and foam across the sand to the concrete wall by the surf club.

This seagull was making no headway against the wind at Castlecliff Beach.

A small number of spectators let their cars bear the brunt of the salt spray in a bid to witness the event.

High seas sent water all the way to the curved concrete wall in front of the surf club and Duncan Pavilion.

Paul Brooks braved the elements to get these photos.