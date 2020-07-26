Greetings readers. I have just had three weeks off, adjusted my stress levels and spent some quality time at home, although there was that day trip to Marton worth mentioning.

During my time off the paper continued to be produced, stories were written and everything flowed nicely. I would therefore like to thank Sue Dudman and the Whanganui Chronicle team who carried on in my absence, making sure Midweek made its way from desk to print and to the distributor.

Is the world really in a mess, or is it about perception?

It is common practice to blame the media for almost everything, from so-called "fake news" (thanks Trump for inventing that one!) to promoting causes good and bad purely by reporting on them, to the perceived bias shown by news networks and independent news sources.

I say "perceived" because most news providers stay objective, no matter what their critics would like to think.

But how can everything happening in the world be the fault of those who report on it?

News requires events and people doing things. A television channel is not going to point a camera at a scene where nothing interesting is happening, unless it is to illustrate a point, like empty streets during lockdown, for example.

Rarely do you read a story about a happily married couple or a town where everyone is friendly, unless their being friendly or happily married led to some unforeseen drama.

News is not about nothing: no one would watch or read it.

Our newspapers and news websites, therefore, have to contain something of interest, and that usually means stories and pictures to which the reader or viewer is attracted, and more often than not, those stories and pictures depict violence, ugliness and conflict of some sort. Lately our news providers are stretched coping with stories of how Covid-19 has devastated the planet, pitted people against each other and created brand new conspiracy theories.

So when news sources gather all their pictures and stories of ugliness and pestilence and put them in print, on TV or on their website, it certainly looks like the world is in a mess.

The fact is, we require something of substance to attract our interest.

A camera recording a pot of peas from cold to boiling may have novelty value but will hardly sustain interest.

A Day in History segment would not mention a day on which nothing of interest occurred but will certainly mention a wartime incident, assassination, celebrity divorce or extreme weather event.

It is indeed perception.

Look around. Your everyday environment is indicative of everyday environments all around the world. People are going about their business, the weather is doing whatever it does and, mostly, there is minimum conflict.

That doesn't apply to all parts of the planet, but there are more places of peace than there are of high drama. But it is the latter to which the media homes in on, assuming — correctly — that their viewers and readers will be interested.

We gawp at car crashes, get angry at injustice, take umbrage at opposing opinions and gape in disbelief at political idiocy, all of which is fed to us by those who make a living from recording, documenting and showing it. Then we relive it with our friends, describing what we saw and wondering what on earth is wrong with the world! Did you see that massacre/hurricane/earthquake/scandal/arrest/train wreck/plane crash/celebrity drama?

If we did not read newspapers or weren't connected electronically to the rest of the world, how much ugliness would we see?

The price of being informed is to be exposed to an abnormally high level of angst, reacting to things we do not like. It doesn't mean the whole world is bad, just that some of it is, but we see most of it in bite-sized grabs, like a long list of horror and negativity every day. Imagine what that does to our stress levels.

The news is a battlefield, but we go there regularly, watching our emotions see-saw with each visit.

Is that the fault of the media, or is it our fault for wanting to view the unattractive side of life? Or are we being silly trying to lay blame?

We live in a complex world: sharing in its complexities comes at a cost. It gives us grounds to generalise, get depressed, feel wronged, find fault, wonder at the future of the planet and the human race, and maybe feel a little bit smug that while we may view the seedy side, it seems to be passing us by in our daily life.

We have entered that era once considered science fiction, in which we can communicate with each other and most of the planet inexpensively and with ease. Suprisingly, it has not made it a better place, at least, not according to what we see, hear and read.

Yet, in spite of everything that comes via satellite and fills our senses, this place and this time are not really bad: it just seems that way. Perhaps we do need to adjust our set.