SHARYN UNDERWOOD SCHOOL OF DANCE - MR SANDMAN

What: A dance show covering many different styles, with a great soundtrack - some old music and some new.

When: Saturday and Sunday, August 1-2, 5pm.

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House.

Details: Tickets from Royal Wanganui Opera House booking office: Adult $18, senior $15, student $15, child 0-2 years free on lap; service fee $1 per ticket.

FLORAL ART LESSONS

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group is holding three lessons for $45.

When: Starts Saturday, August 1. Group meets 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

CHAMBER MUSIC WANGANUI CONCERT

What: Celebrated violinist Amalia Hall and beloved New Zealand pianist Stephen De Pledge play works by Beethoven, Clara Schumann and Cesar Franck.

When: Sunday, August 2, 4pm.

Where: Concert Chamber, Whanganui War Memorial Centre, Watt St.

Details: Tickets from Royal Wanganui Opera House booking office: Adult $35, senior $32, Chamber Music Wanganui member $20, student $5; service fee $1 per ticket.

CATTLESTOPS AT WANGANUI JAZZ CLUB

What: If you like your jazz with cowboy boots and the smell of gunpowder, this is for you. Andrew London and Jimmy Ray Cameron have been fans of Western swing music for decades now, and love nothing better than tearing into some Bob Wills' standards and perhaps some good old 12-bar R'n'B, with Wayne Mason and drummer Lance Philip.

When: Sunday, August 2, 6.30pm.

Where: St John's Club, Glasgow St.

Advertisement

WHANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR AGM

What: The AGM scheduled for March 30 had to be postponed due to Covid-19 lockdown and choir rehearsals were cancelled until the end of June. It has been rescheduled.

When: Monday, August 3, 8.15pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: AGM followed by supper. All welcome.

WHANGANUI FILM SOCIETY

What: The State Against Mandela and the Others. Public screening by donation.

When: Monday, August 3, 7pm.

Where: Davis Lecture Theatre.

Details: Suggested donation $10. Members free.

DVD EVENING

What: The Lunchbox. Mumbai's lunchbox delivery system transports thousands of meals every day from kitchens to offices. Just one in a million lunchboxes is ever delivered to the wrong address. This is the story of that one lunchbox.

When: Wednesday, August 12, 6.30pm Koha. Supper provided.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

THIS WE BELIEVE…

What: With Te Ahi Kaa (Young Catholics from Palmerston North Diocese) who will share their ideas and beliefs.

When: Thursday, August 13, 7-9pm. Koha.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

LITURGY

What: Blessed are the Peacemakers.

When: Sunday, August 16, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, will challenge us to look with fresh eyes, with gospel eyes, at current social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue welcomed. With Sr Rita Cahill rsj.

When: Wednesday, August 19, 4.30-6pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

INTERSCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

What: 30th Aranui Interschool Cross Country with about 540 children from 35 primary schools in the wider Whanganui area, including Waverley, Ohakune and Hunterville.

When: Tuesday, September 15, starting at 12.40pm. (Cancellation date is Thursday, September 17).

Where: Aranui School, Aranui Ave, Castlecliff.

ON NOW

CHILDREN'S ART EXHIBITION

What: Art of children from Rei Hendry's Art House.

When: July. Saturday and Monday, 10am-2pm.

Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Pl.

Advertisement

ARTS SOCIETY EXHIBITION

What: Varied work by members in this annual exhibition.

When: Throughout August. Saturday and Monday, 10am-2pm.

Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Pl.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Sara McIntyre – Observations Of A Rural Nurse: photography exhibition.

When: Till October 18

What: Exhibition: What it is not — Abstract works from the Sarjeant collection. This selection of works demonstrates the wide scope of New Zealand abstraction: from the calm minimalism of Stephen Bambury's Grey Transmuting; the crusty Colour Field of Geoff Thornley's Grey/Albus No. 10; to the Lyrical abstraction of Judy Millar's untitled drawing with paint; and the Abstract Expressionist colour explosion of Allen Maddox's Life's Hurdles.

When: Till August 2

What: Together Alone: Works from the collection exploring human connections in a post-lockdown world.

When: Till November 8

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 349 0506.

What: My Choice July 2020: April Pearson

When: Throughout July

Where: Online at sarjeant.org.nz

Details: Free to view. Inquiries to 349 0506.

What: Lighting The Fire: Whanganui Potters From The Sarjeant Collection.

When: Till October 4

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery above the i-Site, Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 349 0506.

Advertisement

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: In A Gallery: Lots, Lost — a reprise of selected works by Marty Vreede. In Gallery 85: Uncertainty — new works by Wi Taepa, created during his residency at the Glasgow Street Art Centre. In The Corridor — Tineke Paurini — Pattern, Colour.

When: Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 8pm. Other days by appointment, and any time when the flags are out.

Where: A Gallery & Gallery 85, 85 Glasgow St.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 027 629 2545.

SPACE STUDIO & GALLERY

What: Perspect by Cam Edward and I was there by Mike Marsh.

When: Till August 1. Open Wednesday-Saturday 10am-2pm.

Where: 18 St Hill St.

REGULAR

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for beginners.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Pl (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Jacqueline on 021 135 9948 or find us on Facebook.

EUCHRE AND HOUSIE

What: Great fun, all welcome.

When: Tuesdays, 1pm start.

Where: Gonville / Castlecliff Bowling Club, 15 Caius Ave.

Details: Janice 345 6286.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (Rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome. For information, phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

Advertisement

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body & mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org

When: Thursdays, 5.30-7pm.

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Other activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come along and join a friendly group. Inquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 927 5118.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5636.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING - ADULTS

What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club classes for fun, friendship and fitness.

When: Mondays 8-10pm, Fridays at 7.30-10pm.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING - CHILDREN

What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club classes for children aged 7 and over.

When: Fridays, 7.30–8.30pm

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: Parents welcome to join too. For further information contact glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 027 343 2160.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

Advertisement

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy - email kgreensides@hotmail.com.