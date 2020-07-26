Chamber Music Wanganui resumed its 2020 subscription series with a jazz concert by the Lucien Johnson Quartet. Now, a few weeks on, the series moves to a more classical persuasion bringing internationally acclaimed violinist Amalia Hall to play on Sunday, August 2 at 4pm in the Concert Chamber (War Memorial Centre). Together with pianist Stephen De Pledge, they will present a programme including Beethoven's glorious Spring Sonata and the Saint-Saens Violin Sonata.

Saint-Saens jokingly told his publisher that his Violin Sonata should be called "the hippogriff sonata", insinuating that only a mythical creature could play the violin part. Written in the year between his widely known masterpiece Carnival of the Animals and his Organ Symphony, Saint-Saens treats the listener to an abundance of glistening colours that are distinctly French.

Echoes of Beethoven's violin works surface occasionally in the Saint-Saens sonata, so it is fitting that the former's Spring Sonata opens this concert – a piece with its own celebrity status, even featuring in the stage show Fame and being a staple of violin exams across the world. Between these two great works, Amalia and Stephen will play Kreisler's arrangement of Gershwin's Three Preludes, a short work by Gao Ping and a Mozart sonata.

Amalia is a huge international star in her own right. In the past few weeks, she has played the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto with the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, a Mozart concerto with Orchestra Wellington, as well as embarking on this tour, replacing the 2019 Michael Hill International Violin Competition winner, Anna Im, who is unable to be here due to border restrictions currently in place.

Advertisement

Amalia's numerous competition successes include laureate prizes at the Joseph Joachim International Violin Competition in Hannover, the International Violin Competition Premio R. Lipizer, the International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians, Premio Citta di Padova International Competition for Soloists and Orchestra, and the Kloster Schontal International Violin Competition.

She won the Royal Overseas League Overseas Award and both first prize and overall prize at the Tunbridge Wells International Music Competition, and has received the top prize at the Jeunesses International Music Competition Dinu Lipatti; first prize at the Leos Janacek International Competition, the Postacchini International Violin Competition (and the Absolute Winner prize), the Gisborne International Music Competition (at the age of 16) as well as many special prizes at these competitions.

Tickets available in advance from the RWOH Box Office or at the door (no Eftpos). Adults $35, Seniors $32, Subscribers $20, students $5.

This tour is arranged by Chamber Music NZ in association with the Michael Hill International Violin Competition and is sponsored locally by Belton Smith and Associates.